Changi Airport T1 officer among 3 new community cases

A 72-year-old Singaporean man, who works as an aviation screening officer at Changi Airport Terminal 1, is among three new Covid-19 unlinked community cases reported yesterday.

He developed a cough and sore throat on Monday, the day he received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but he did not seek medical treatment.

His job involves screening the baggage of arrival passengers via X-ray scanners, and directing passengers to the baggage screening lanes.

On Wednesday, he went to work and was tested as part of rostered routine testing, and his test results came back positive.

On Thursday, the man met 12 others for tennis at the National Service Resort and Country Club.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is investigating if there had been any breach of safe management measures.

MOH said he had received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Monday at the vaccination centre located at Changi Airport Terminal 4.

In a statement last night, MOH said: "As the vaccine does not contain live virus, he could not have been infected due to vaccination.

"It is possible for one to be infected just before or just after vaccination as it typically takes a few weeks for an individual to build up immunity after completing vaccination."

The second community case is a 68-year-old male Singapore permanent resident who works as a cleaner at the Broadway coffee shop in Yishun.

He developed symptoms on Tuesday, but did not seek medical treatment and went to work the next day.​

Update on cases

New cases: 58 Imported: 55 (3 Singaporeans, 1 PR, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 2 work pass holders, 41 work permit holders, 3 short-term visit pass holders, 4 dependant pass holders) In community: 3 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 3 Active cases: 282 In hospitals: 46 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 236 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 59,181 Discharged yesterday: 15 TOTAL CASES: 59,507

He tested positive when he went to a polyclinic for medical treatment.

The man's wife, a 69-year-old woman, is the third case in the community.

Like her husband, she did not seek medical treatment even after developing symptoms on Jan 23.

All the identified close contacts of the three cases, including their family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

The Broadway coffee shop at Block 848 Yishun Street 81 and the National Service Resort and Country Club Changi were among new places visited by Covid-19 patients in the community during their infectious period.

A total of 58 new coronavirus cases were announced by MOH yesterday, the highest single-day tally in Singapore since Sept 11 last year, when 86 cases were reported.

Among them, 55 were imported and had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

They included three Singaporeans and a Singapore permanent resident.

Forty-one are work-permit holders, including 32 foreign domestic workers, from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

The rest are dependant's pass holders, work pass holders, short-term visit pass holders and a long-term visit pass holder.

With 15 cases discharged, 59,181 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 46 patients are still in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit.

The total number of Covid-19 cases here now stands at 59,507.

Globally, more than 100 million people have been infected with Covid-19, and more than two million deaths have been recorded.