Chances of vaccinated person being very ill from virus up to 10 times less

The chances of a vaccinated individual falling severely ill from Covid-19 are up to 10 times less than one who is not vaccinated, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

While a number of fully vaccinated people have become seriously ill, it should also be viewed as a matter of proportion as more people are vaccinated, he said.

"If, let's say, a hundred per cent of Singapore's population have been fully vaccinated, then whoever is in the ICU (intensive care unit) - whoever is severely ill - will be a fully-vaccinated person. But that does not mean that vaccination did not work."

He was speaking at a press conference held yesterday by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19. Mr Ong is a co-chair of the task force.

His comments followed Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak's breakdown of the cases who were seriously ill.

Of the 577 Covid-19 cases admitted to hospitals with acute infections as at Thursday, eight were critically ill in the ICU.

Of the eight cases, six were unvaccinated, or partially vaccinated and had not obtained adequate immune protection, Associate Professor Mak said during the press conference.

Two were fully vaccinated.

The eight ranged in age from 38 to 90.

Prof Mak said: "Each case had multiple medical conditions which made them further vulnerable to developing a severe infection.

"These included conditions like diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, heart disease, and sepsis that was secondary to a bacterial infection."

He said that the oldest patient had been a household contact of other Covid-19 cases, noting that it is easy for transmission to occur between family members in a household setting.

There are another 40 patients occupying isolation beds in the general wards of hospitals who require oxygen supplementation.

Of these, 35 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and five are fully vaccinated.

They range in age between 49 and 75.

Prof Mak said that these people also have multiple medical conditions, similar to those in the ICU, which made them more vulnerable to having severe infections.

He noted that reviewing Singapore's processes and management of Covid-19 cases is to ensure that there are adequate facilities and healthcare resources to treat those who are more seriously ill.

"At this time, there is adequate hospital capacity to look after both adult and paediatric Covid-19 cases...

"We are ready to mobilise and make available more isolation ICU beds, if needed," he said.