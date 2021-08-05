CGH outpatient treatments continue as usual despite cluster

A new Covid-19 cluster in a Changi General Hospital (CGH) ward was announced on Tuesday night, but hospital operations are running normally and patients can continue with their outpatient appointments, the hospital said yesterday morning.

"With proactive and regular testing in the hospital, we have detected three patient cases of Covid-19 in a ward," the hospital said in a Facebook post.

A total of three cases are linked to the cluster, with two new cases added on Tuesday.

The new cluster comes just three days after the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday it had closed the previous CGH cluster with 20 cases.

The new cluster is not linked to the previous one.

The hospital added that contact tracing and additional surveillance swab tests for patients and staff are routine.

All test results have been negative for Covid-19 so far.

Cleaning of affected areas has been completed and infection control protocols are in place, the hospital said.

It added in its Facebook post: "As Covid-19 becomes endemic and vaccination rates increase, the testing and detection of Covid-19 is the new normal.

"We continue to adapt in the new normal and remain vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety of our patients, our colleagues and our community.

"We are grateful for the support and understanding of our community here in the east, and for the cooperation of our patients in being routinely tested."

Meanwhile, visits to hospital wards will not be allowed from today to Aug 18 to reduce the po-tential transmission of Covid-19, said MOH.

Covid-19 clusters have emerged at CGH and Yishun Community Hospital since Sunday.

The previous CGH Covid-19 cluster that is now closed was first reported on June 25, after three porters were infected.