Cases linked to bus interchanges grow to 504

The number of Covid-19 cases linked to staff at eight bus interchanges now stands at 504, with 30 new cases reported yesterday.

The cluster at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange has 161 cases, after nine new cases were added, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update last night.

Twelve new cases were added to the cluster at Boon Lay Bus Interchange, taking its total to 126.

The clusters at the Tampines, Clementi, Sengkang and Jurong East bus interchanges each grew by between one and four cases.

No new cases were added to the Bishan and Punggol interchanges.

Meanwhile, the Bugis Junction cluster added five new cases, making a total of 283.

The North Coast Lodge cluster grew to 196 cases, with 16 new cases added, while five cases were linked to the Changi General Hospital cluster, which now stands at 51 cases.

MOH said that four clusters have been closed. With no new clusters, there are currently 53 active clusters of infection.

Singapore reported a total of 241 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, including 235 locally transmitted cases and six imported ones. Of the locally transmitted cases, 110 were unlinked.

Six of the locally transmitted cases are seniors above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.

There are 637 Covid-19 patients still in hospitals.

These include six in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and 21 who require oxygen support.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased to 1,325 cases in the past week, from 723 in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to 573 in the past week, from 146 in the week before.

MOH also gave an update on vaccination in Singapore, noting that around 8.79 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme.

As at Sunday, 81 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, while 83 per cent have received at least one dose, said MOH.

Singapore has had 55 deaths from Covid-19 complications.