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Caring for the person, not just treating the condition: 12 enrolled nurses receive highest accolade

HCA Hospice’s Nancy Soon often went beyond her call of duty as a senior enrolled nurse to help patients and caregivers. She won the third prize and received a gold medallion and $2,500.

SINGAPORE – One nurse believes her job is about caring for a person, rather than just treating a patient’s condition.

Another puts herself in the shoes of the people she cares for. A third goes beyond her clinical duties when supporting her patients and their loved ones.

On Nov 17, all three of them received the annual Tan Chin Tuan Nursing Award, the highest accolade for enrolled nurses in Singapore.

Siti Zubaidah Mohd Ibrahim, Vasanthy Krishnan, and Nancy Soon won the first, second and third prizes respectively, at the award ceremony held at Ng Teng Fong Centre for Healthcare Innovation.

“Compassionate” is a word Soon’s colleagues at HCA Hospice said describes her to a T.

The 67-year-old senior enrolled nurse would often go beyond her formal clinical duties to help arrange spiritual support for dying patients, provide companionship to distressed caregivers, coordinate dignified burials for patients without families, and accompany grieving spouses.

Soon told The Straits Times she almost did not become a nurse, which was her childhood dream job.

“My parents were not supportive back then. They said nursing was a ‘dirty job’ because we needed to empty bedpans, change soiled bedsheets, clean up vomit, and dress infected wounds,” said Soon, who received a gold medallion and cash prize of $2,500 which is to be used for professional development.

Enrolled nurses support registered nurses and are responsible for monitoring a patient’s condition and providing bedside care.

At some institutions, senior enrolled nurses also take on some duties usually performed by registered nurses, such as administering medication and making recommendations for patient care.

Since the Tan Chin Tuan Nursing Award was founded in 2005, 208 enrolled nurses have received the national honour dedicated to them.

Siti, this year’s top prize recipient from Changi General Hospital (CGH), said that “nursing is not only about treating a condition but also about caring for the person”.

“My experiences taught me that every patient has a story beyond their medical condition, and every individual deserves to be treated with kindness, dignity and compassion,” added the 41-year-old principal enrolled nurse.

CGH Principal Enrolled Nurse Siti Zubaidah contributed to numerous quality improvement initiatives involving infection control, patient safety, clinical workflows, patient comfort, medication wastage and staff well-being. PHOTO: CHANGI GENERAL HOSPITAL

She received a gold medallion, a cash prize of $3,500 and a Challenge trophy.

CGH chief nurse Png Gek Kheng said Siti “sets the bar extremely high in her workplace”, contributing to numerous quality improvement initiatives at the hospital, involving infection control, patient safety, clinical workflows, patient comfort, medication wastage and staff well-being.

Siti would like the award to highlight “the important role enrolled nurses play in healthcare and that our contributions, dedication and commitment to patient care matter,” she said.

As a clinical instructor, second prize recipient Vasanthy mentors nurses, enrolled nurses, basic care assistants and students. On average, she mentors up to 10 new nurses a year, including student nurses.

The 55-year-old principal enrolled nurse from Alexandra Hospital said one of the most rewarding parts of nursing is seeing patients recover and eventually walk home.

Alexandra Hospital's Principal Enrolled Nurse Vasanthy Krishnan teaching a Junior Staff Nurse about the process and procedure on handling medical supplies. PHOTO: ALEXANDRA HOSPITAL

“My experience in rehabilitation nursing has strengthened my passion for the profession. Since I was in my late 40s, I cared for patients around my age and who suffered from stroke. Some of them have young children. It had me thinking about what would happen to my own children if something similar happened to me. This made me more determined to understand their needs, support their recovery and help them regain their independence,” she said .

Vasanthy received a gold medallion and a cash prize of $3,000.

Nine other enrolled nurses received awards with cash prizes of $800 each.

The awards were presented by Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam; Chew Gek Khim, who chairs The Straits Trading Company and granddaughter of Tan Chin Tuan; and Della Lee, who founded the award.