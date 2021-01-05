By the numbers

5.7 million

The number of people eligible for free Covid-19 vaccination in Singapore. They include Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term residents.

21 days

The number of days between the two required doses of some Covid-19 vaccines, including the one from Pfizer-BioNTech. It will take up to another 14 days after the second dose to achieve maximum protection against the virus.

30 minutes

The length of time that all vaccine recipients should be observed on-site, so that any severe allergic reactions, such as anaphylaxis, can be detected and treated promptly.

Almost 60%

The proportion of respondents who indicated through government surveys and other outreach methods that they would get vaccinated when a Covid-19 vaccine is available. About a third said they would prefer to wait for more data before deciding.

12,000

The number of travellers, including citizens and permanent residents, who entered Singapore from higher-risk countries and regions without pre-departure tests between Nov 18 and Dec 27 last year. So far around 100, or 0.85 per cent, have tested positive. None of these cases resulted in local transmission.

500

The number of visitors from China who arrived in Singapore under the fast lane scheme.

Under $50

The cost of one antigen rapid test, including operation and manpower costs. This is down from the $80 cost when such rapid tests were first administered here.