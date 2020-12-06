Business Travel Pass holder among 12 imported cases

A Singaporean who travelled to Indonesia under the Business Travel Pass was one of 12 new imported Covid-19 cases announced yesterday.

He is the second known person holding such a pass here to be infected. The previous patient was announced on Nov 9 after returning from travel to the United Arab Emirates.

Those on this pass are required to abide by a controlled itinerary when they travel abroad for work.

Upon return, they are given the option to take a Covid-19 test in lieu of serving a stay-home notice, and to self-isolate until the test results are out.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the patient who had travelled to Indonesia went for a polymerase chain reaction test when he returned to Singapore on Nov 28, and self-isolated while waiting for his test result. His test came back negative.

When he developed symptoms on Dec 2, he was tested again for Covid-19 at a general practitioner clinic. He was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Friday, and is currently isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Prior to hospitalisation, he had gone to work at ASL Shipyard at 19 Pandan Road, but had not interacted with his colleagues.

All his identified close contacts have been isolated and placed on quarantine, said the ministry.

The 11 other imported cases had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

There was also one locally transmitted case of the coronavirus. He is a Filipino crew member who arrived from the Philippines on the Normand Australis, which docked at Tuas Port on Nov 18.

MOH said he had already been placed on quarantine at a government facility since Nov 22, having had close contact with another Covid-19 patient. Prior to that, he had not disembarked from the ship.

Update on cases

New cases: 13 Imported: 12 (2 Singaporeans, 4 permanent residents, 4 work permit holders, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 1 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 4 (3 unlinked cases) Active cases: 68 In hospitals: 26 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 42 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,143 Discharged yesterday: 6 TOTAL CASES: 58,255

Before boarding the ship, he took a Covid-19 pre-departure swab on Nov 2 that came back negative.

All 18 crew members were swabbed on Nov 19 and were placed on quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 58,255.

Earlier in the day, MOH ordered the Seoul Garden outlet in Tampines Mall to suspend full operations for 10 days from yesterday for failing to comply with Covid-19 safe management measures.

With six cases discharged yesterday, 58,143 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 26 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 42 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.