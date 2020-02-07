Business of places visited by tourists linked to local cluster affected

Stores visited by a group of Chinese tourists linked to the nation's first local cluster of coronavirus infections appear to have been hit by the outbreak.

Four of the six places the tour group went to during their stay from Jan 22 to Jan 23 were shuttered when The Straits Times visited them yesterday, while the other two were deserted.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Wednesday that the tour group - linked to seven cases so far - had visited these six places.

One of them was Diamond Industries Jewellery Company, a jewellery store located in the PSA Vista office building in Harbour Drive.

Yesterday, ST observed security personnel outside the building entrance conducting temperature checks on all visitors. When asked about the closure of the jewellery store, a security staff member declined to comment.

The store was closed after one of its employees, a 40-year-old Singaporean, was confirmed to be infected with the virus on Tuesday.

His Singaporean wife, 32, was the tour guide of the group and had also tested positive for the virus on the same day.

She had also taken the group to Yong Thai Hang, a Chinese health products shop in Lavender. Two employees of the shop had also contracted the virus.

ST visited two restaurants where the group had dined - Meeting You Restaurant in Hamilton Road and Royal Dragon Restaurant in Havelock Road - during lunchtime yesterday, but they were closed.

The other two places the tour group had visited - D'Resort @ Downtown East in Pasir Ris and T Galleria by DFS in Scotts Road - were open yesterday. Both places were relatively empty, aside from a few tourists who wore masks.

A DFS spokesman said it had "temporarily closed the store for professional deep-cleaning and decontamination" since MOH had confirmed the tour group visited the departmental store.

MOH had noted in a press statement on Wednesday that nearly 14 days have passed since the tourists visited these places.

The ministry has reached out to 142 contacts and "all but one are well". MOH added that "the person has been isolated as a suspect case and test results are pending".

The tour group had gone to Malaysia before returning to Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint at 3am on Jan 27. They departed at 6am from Changi Airport that same day.

Contact tracing of the crew and other passengers from the group's departing flight has also been conducted.