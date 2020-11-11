Bugis Street, Mustafa Centre among sites visited by Covid-19 cases

Bugis Street, Mustafa Centre, Jurong Point and Kitchener Complex were among new sites visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Bugis Street was visited on three separate occasions - between 8.15pm and 11pm on Nov 1, between 3.30pm and 6.55pm on Nov 3, and between 11.45am and 3.20pm on Nov 8.

Mustafa Centre was visited on Nov 3, a Burger King outlet at Kitchener Complex was visited on Nov 4, and Jurong Point was visited on Nov 5.

A Kopitiam outlet in Jurong East was visited on Nov 6 and Nov 8.

These were among locations newly added to a list of places visited by patients in the community during their infectious period.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes, and the times they visited them, to get people who were at these places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

MOH has said that close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

It announced nine new Covid-19 patients here yesterday, of which one was a patient from the community.

The sole community case was a 25-year-old Malaysian national who last worked as a cleaner on Nov 2, said MOH.

He developed symptoms a day later and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic, where he was tested for Covid-19 under enhanced community testing. His case is unlinked.

Update on cases New cases: 9 Imported: 7 (1 Singaporean, 1 permanent resident, 2 work permit holders, 1 dependant’s pass holder, 2 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 1 In dormitories: 1 Active cases: 60 In hospitals: 40 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 20 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,970 Discharged yesterday: 4 TOTAL CASES: 58,073

Of the nine cases, seven were imported, said the ministry.

They comprised one Singaporean, one permanent resident, two work permit holders, one dependant's pass holder and two short-term visit pass holders.

The Singaporean returned from Uzbekistan while the permanent resident travelled from Indonesia.

Another two imported cases are work permit holders who returned from Indonesia on Nov 9.

The dependant's pass holder is an Indian national who arrived from the United Arab Emirates. The remaining imported cases are two short-term visit pass holders who returned from the United States and United Kingdom.

They had all been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival here and were tested while serving their notices.

A migrant worker staying in a dormitory was the remaining coronavirus patient announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,073.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of two cases in the past week. Both cases are currently unlinked.

With four cases discharged yesterday, 57,970 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 40 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 20 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.