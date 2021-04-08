Britain setting up new health office with Singapore's Health Promotion Board as model

The new health promotion office will address and tackle important public health issues.
Senior Health Correspondent
  • Published
    57 min ago
SINGAPORE - The Republic's Health Promotion Board (HPB) will be the model for a new office Britain is setting up to lead its efforts to improve and level up the public's health.

Announcing the move on March 29, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said: "This Office and approach will be modelled on successful methods to this agenda internationally, such as in Singapore, which has a Health Promotion Board, and has pioneered new digital public health schemes, such as their 'National Steps Challenge'."

