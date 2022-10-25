Brisk start to first day of Covid-19 jabs in Singapore for kids between six months and four years

SINGAPORE - The first day of Covid-19 jabs for children between six months and four years got off to a brisk start on Tuesday morning, with vaccination centres across the island crowded with parents and their children.

This comes after registration opened last week for parents and guardians to get their children, aged between six months and four years, to receive Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine at one of five centres in Singapore, in areas such as Punggol, Tampines and Queenstown.

For those six months to four years old, the Moderna vaccine is given in two doses of 25 micrograms each, administered at least eight weeks apart.

The vaccination centre at One Punggol, which is operated by Thomson Medical, administered 53 doses of the vaccine to children in that age range in the first two hours.

Punggol is the town with the highest proportion of children below five years old, making up 8.3 per cent – or about 14,640 – of the estate’s 176,190 residents in 2021, according to figures from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

The centre – which was filled with the sounds of children crying as they got their jabs – was decorated with pictures of cartoon characters on the walls of the vaccination counters.

Parents told The Straits Times that they wanted their children to get vaccinated to protect them against severe Covid-19, amid the wave of infections due to the XBB Omicron sub-variant.

Among those getting the jab in Punggol was four-year-old Shiraz Adam Shamsul, who was accompanied by his mother Nurul Atiqah.

Ms Nurul and her husband decided that Shiraz should be vaccinated after the family caught Covid-19 in June.

“He was quite afraid of the needle, but when we explained to him what it was for, he was okay,” said the 32-year-old housewife.

Customer service manager Veronica Wong said she prepared her daughter Adaline Kong, four, for the vaccination.

“She knows I got the jab, papa got the jab, and our helper got the jab,” said the 50-year-old, adding that the nurse who administered the shot was “very assuring” and gentle.