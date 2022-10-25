Brisk start to first day of Covid-19 jabs for kids between six months and four years

Civil servant Aylicia Tan accompanies her son, Donovan Tan, 6, as he gets his Covid-19 vaccination at Sembawang CC on Oct 25, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Registration counters for ages 6 months to 4 years old (right) and 5 to 11 years old (left) at One Punggol’s vaccination centre on Oct 25, 2022. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Three-year-old Kammur Farhan Ahmed receives the Covid-19 vaccination on Oct 25, 2022. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Children can receive Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine at one of five centres across the island. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Zhaki Abdullah
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - The first day of Covid-19 vaccinations for children between six months and four years got off to a brisk start on Tuesday morning, with vaccination centres across the island crowded with parents and their children.

This comes after registrations opened last week for parents and guardians to get their children, aged between six months and four years, to receive Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine at one of five centres across the island, in areas such as Punggol, Tampines and Queenstown.

For those between six months and four years, the Moderna vaccine is given in two doses of 25 micrograms each, administered at least eight weeks apart.

The vaccination centre at One Punggol, which is operated by Thomson Medical, administered 53 doses of the vaccine to children between six months and four years in the first two hours.

Punggol is the town with the highest proportion of children aged below five, making up 8.3 per cent - or about 14,640 - of the estate’s 176,190 residents last year, according to figures from the Singapore Department of Statistics for 2021.

The centre - which was filled with the sounds of children crying as they got their jabs - was decorated with pictures of cartoon characters on the walls of the vaccination counters.

Parents told The Straits Times that they wanted their children to get vaccinated to protect them against severe Covid-19, amid the current wave of infections due to the XBB Omicron sub-variant.

Among those getting the jab in Punggol was four-year-old Shiraz Adam Shamsul, who was accompanied by his mother Nurul Atiqah.

Ms Nurul and her husband decided that Shiraz should be vaccinated after the family caught Covid-19 in June this year.

“He was quite afraid of the needle, but when we explained to him what it was for, he was okay,” said the 32-year-old housewife.

Customer service manager Veronica Wong said she prepared her daughter Adaline Kong, four, for the vaccination.

“She knows I got the jab, papa got the jab, and our helper got the jab,” said the 50-year-old, adding that the nurse who administered the shot was “very assuring” and gentle.

Children receive the Moderna/Spikevax vaccination at One Punggol’s vaccination centre on Oct 25, 2022. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The vaccination centre at Sembawang Community Club, which is run by Fullerton Health, received 400 registrations for jabs on Tuesday.

But the number of visitors had dwindled after the early morning crowd, with only about 10 children and their parents there at about noon.

General practitioner Melissa Chan, who was at the Sembawang centre, said that as a healthcare professional, she understood the importance of getting her 14-month-old son, Ethan Zheng, vaccinated.

Both mother and son caught Covid-19 in March, when Ethan was just six months old.

While her son’s symptoms were mild, the 28-year-old said she did not want him to catch it again while in infantcare.

A child receives the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine at Sembawang Community Club on Oct 25. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM

Both Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine and Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine were approved by the Health Science Authority for use in children below five.

The three-dose Pfizer vaccine for children aged six months to four years is expected to be available by year-end.

More On This Topic
How can I get my young child vaccinated against Covid-19?
4 guidelines on living with Covid-19 amid XBB wave
Related Stories
What you need to know about S'pore's new Covid-19 vaccination strategy
Asia stepping up fight against more infectious Covid-19 variants
Hong Kong cements Covid-19 tests with centres just a 15-minute walk
Covid-19 wave looms in Europe amid vaccine fatigue and false sense of security
Long Covid remains a mystery, though theories are emerging
askST: What is excess death and what is Covid-19's true toll on the world?
Biden says pandemic is over; survivors and doctors disagree
No plans to include Covid-19 vaccinations in childhood immunisation schedule: Ong Ye Kung
Human development set back 5 years by Covid-19, other crises: UN report
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top