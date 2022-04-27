Keep the brain healthy: How to stay sharp and have better memory

Concerned about the episodes of forgetfulness that you or your loved ones have been experiencing lately? Don’t brush it off and think how to do to address them.

After all, early prevention of potential deterioration of brain health as people age is crucial to living life to the fullest, especially in the golden years.

Dr Jack Wong (PhD), research director at Brand’s Suntory Asia, shares some tips on how everyone can maintain excellent cognitive function.

Q: Why is it important to take care of our brain health?

Our brain controls our body’s various functions and reactions, enabling us to understand our surroundings and interact with other people.