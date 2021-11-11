Boy, 4, with rare syndrome linked to Covid-19 out of ICU

A four-year-old boy who is suffering from a rare and severe inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19 in children was transferred out of the intensive care unit (ICU) on Tuesday afternoon, after more than a week there.

His mother, Ms Marilyn Cacanindin, 39, told The Straits Times that Muhammad Ali Zafir Mohamed Azmi is now in a high dependency ward in KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

ST previously reported that Ali Zafir was placed in the ICU on Nov 1, the same day he was admitted to KKH for symptoms including persistent high fever, chills and vomiting.

Other symptoms included involuntary jerking in his sleep, bruising on his limbs and intense stomach pain.

He was diagnosed with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which can affect various organs including the brain and kidneys.

The cause remains unknown, but it has been observed in children who have seemingly recovered from Covid-19 without incident previously.

Around five out of some 8,000 paediatric Covid-19 cases in Singapore have been diagnosed with MIS-C.

In the ICU, Ali Zafir was intubated and placed on a ventilator. He was taken off it on Sunday.

Ms Cacanindin, who is a manager at fast-food chain McDonald's, told ST yesterday that the boy was still unable to sit up by himself.

He still cannot eat solid food, but has started to drink milk in small amounts.

"The physiotherapists are helping him to stretch and exercise to regain his strength," she said.

Ms Cacanindin has been posting regular updates on her son's progress on her Facebook page. The boy's bravery despite his tender age has drawn praise and concern from the public.

Thanking Singaporeans for their concern, she said of her son: "He is as brave as he is in (his favourite video game) Call Of Duty."