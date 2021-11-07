Boy, 4, in ICU among 4 kids hit by rare syndrome linked to Covid-19

A four-year-old boy, whose breathing is supported by mechanical ventilation in the children's intensive care unit (CICU), is one of four children in Singapore who developed a rare form of inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19.

These four cases were among the 8,000 paediatric Covid-19 cases in Singapore since the start of the pandemic, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement last night.

Multi-system inflammatory syndrome-Covid, or MIS-C for short, is a condition where different body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidney, brain and eyes, can become inflamed.

MOH said MIS-C has symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, which has been linked to various viral or bacterial infections and occurs in 150 to 200 children a year in Singapore. Symptoms include persistent fever above 38.5 deg C for three days or more with difficulty breathing, headache, neck swelling, rash, swollen hands and feet or abdominal pain.

Kawasaki disease is an illness that results in inflammation in blood vessels throughout the body and affects mostly children younger than five years old.

The boy in the CICU was admitted to KK Women's and Children's Hospital on Nov 1. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept 24.

Of the remaining three cases, one is a two-month-old girl who was previously admitted to hospital for Covid-19 on Oct 12 and discharged on Oct 19. She was later admitted to hospital again on Nov 3 for the inflammatory syndrome. Her condition remains stable, with no oxygen support needed.

The other two cases are two boys, aged three and eight, who have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

MOH said an international review from 26 countries in May last year reported that 14 in 10,000 children with Covid-19 infection contracted MIS-C.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate here rose slightly to 0.83 yesterday, up from 0.81 on Friday. This is the fourth day in a row it has dropped below one since MOH started reporting the figure. The infection rate refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

The overall utilisation rate of the intensive care unit (ICU) also increased yesterday to 72.8 per cent - up from 68.6 p er cent on Friday.

Twelve people aged between 60 and 98 have died of complications linked to Covid-19. All had various underlying conditions, said MOH in its daily update, without giving further details. The new deaths take Singapore's death toll to 480.

MOH reported 3,035 new Covid-19 infections yesterday.

Of these, 2,928 were in the community, 102 were in migrant worker dormitories and five were imported. The local cases included 501 people above 60 years old. The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 215,780.

There are 1,666 patients in hospitals, and 299 patients require oxygen support in general hospital wards, with 65 who are unstable and being closely monitored in the ICU. Of the 408 ICU beds, 139 are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients. Another 158 are occupied by those with non-Covid-19 conditions and 111 beds are empty.