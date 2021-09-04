Booster shots for seniors start this month; Covid-19 curbs stay for now

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for seniors here will start this month, as Singapore presses on with vaccinations and testing efforts to keep the virus at bay.

Meanwhile, the nation continues to head towards its goal of learning to live with Covid-19, though it is doing so cautiously.

Giving an update on Singapore's Covid-19 status yesterday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that while infection numbers had gone up as expected with the easing of safe management measures, figures for those seriously ill had remained stable.

The curbs would neither be loosened nor tightened for now, he said.

The multi-ministry task force (MTF) tackling Covid-19, which Mr Wong co-chairs, will tighten measures only as a "last resort", to keep the healthcare system from being overwhelmed. It will look out for serious illness rather than daily case numbers.

The curbs are not being eased at this juncture because there is a time lag between the onset of infections and serious illness, said Mr Wong at a virtual press conference alongside his co-chairmen, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

MTF is biding its time to ensure that the healthcare system is not overwhelmed.

Singapore reported 216 new cases of community infections yesterday, with 109 unlinked ones.

As the Government continues to monitor the situation, it will also expand the nation's vaccination and testing regime.

In view of the more transmissible Delta variant, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will start administering booster Covid-19 shots to two groups of people - seniors aged 60 and above and residents of aged care facilities, as well as those whose immune system is moderately to severely impaired.

As the first batch of seniors aged 60 and above completed their second doses around March, they will be eligible for the third dose within this month, said Mr Ong.

About 85 per cent of the population would have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 within this month, he added.

Mr Wong said: "We have already reached very high levels of vaccination - we are one of the foremost countries in terms of vaccination - we should now aspire to be a nation of testing, where testing becomes a way of life."

On the testing front, the 20 quick test centres already set up for workers to meet testing requirements will open up to the public from Oct 1, so that they can make an appointment for a self-paid test.

This will supplement regular self-testing, and will enable people to use such tests to fulfil employment requirements, or for an unvaccinated person to attend a mass event.

Mr Wong said the Government is looking into setting up more of such testing sites.

He added that the Government has already mandated rostered routine testing for people in high-risk settings.

"But regular testing should not be confined to those working in such settings," he said.

"We want to strongly encourage everyone, whether you're vaccinated or not, to self-test regularly... as a matter of social responsibility."

Mr Ong said personal responsibility and community resilience are "alternate lines of defence" to keeping the situation under control, now that the Government is refraining from tightening measures.

"I think most of us, all of us, don't want to turn back," said Mr Ong. "Then we must be able to fall back on alternate lines of defence."

This includes getting vaccinated, observing safe management measures, wearing masks properly, and not spreading misinformation, among others.

Mr Ong added: "This next phase of the journey depends critically on everyone's civic consciousness and social responsibility. So let's take care of ourselves and the people around us."