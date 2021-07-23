Boon Lay Place Food Village linked to 7 cases, will shut till Aug 6

Boon Lay Place Food Village will be closed after seven Covid-19 cases were detected among people who work in or visited the hawker centre, said the Ministry of Health.

The seven cases are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which added 87 new cases yesterday and which now has 560 cases.

In its daily update yesterday night, MOH said the cases at Boon Lay Place Food Village were detected through its investigations into Covid-19 infections likely seeded by fishmongers who visited Jurong Fishery Port to collect their stocks to be sold at markets and food centres.

The hawker centre will be closed to the public for two weeks from Friday to break the chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, MOH said.

Free Covid-19 testing will be provided for members of the public who have visited the Boon Lay Place Food Village and Chong Pang Market & Food Centre between July 8 and yesterday.

Five more cases were added to the Marina Bay Sands Casino cluster, which now has 15 cases.

The casino will be closed to the public from Thursday to Aug 5.

Five new cases were also linked to the KTV cluster, which now has 221 cases. There were no additional KTV lounges or clubs linked to the KTV cluster on Thursday.

There are currently 28 active clusters of infection, ranging between three and 560 infections.

Singapore reported a total of 170 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, including 162 locally transmitted cases and eight imported cases.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 127 cases the week before to 883 in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from 16 cases to 105 over the same period.

There were 52 unlinked locally transmitted cases.

Among the locally transmitted cases are six unvaccinated seniors above 70, who are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

MOH also gave an update on the ongoing vaccination drive in Singapore, noting that around 6.91 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme.

Some 4.18 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 2.84 million people have completed the full vaccine regimen.

There are 415 Covid-19 patients still in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

One patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and there are seven who require oxygen support.

Over the past 28 days, seven patients were admitted to intensive care, required oxygen supplementation or died.

Among them, six were unvaccinated, while one had received one dose of the vaccine. None were fully vaccinated.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.