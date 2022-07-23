Bookings required for those under 80 who want Covid-19 jabs at polyclinics

People under 80 who want to get their Covid-19 vaccinations at polyclinics here will now have to book appointments to do so.

This is to allow the 23 polyclinics to better handle patients with pressing healthcare needs, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The past two weeks have seen a significant increase in the daily average number of patients with acute respiratory infection - from Covid-19 and other infections - at the polyclinics, the ministry noted.

"Only seniors aged 80 years and above can continue to walk in to receive their vaccinations," it added.

Members of the public are encouraged to go to any of the 10 joint testing and vaccination centres (JTVCs) for their vaccinations. No appointments are needed for this.

Meanwhile, adult emergency departments at public hospitals handled an average of about 2,500 patients per day over the past two weeks, up from the usual average daily load of about 2,000, MOH said.

The children's emergency departments at KK Women's and Children's Hospital and National University Hospital each saw an average of about 680 patients daily over the last two weeks, up from the usual average of about 450 per day.

About 40 per cent of these cases did not require emergency care, MOH said, adding that such cases divert medical care away from those who genuinely need urgent medical attention. It urged people to seek medical treatment at hospital emergency departments only for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding.

"This allows those with severe illness in need of emergency care to be attended to quickly and helps to preserve our hospital capacity for those who truly need acute hospital care," MOH said.

National University Health System (NUHS), which operates four hospitals and seven polyclinics in the west of Singapore, told The Straits Times that patients who require care will continue to be attended to. However, it urged members of the public to visit general practitioners or 24-hour clinics for non-emergency cases.

"We seek the public's understanding that longer waiting time is expected at our emergency departments and priority will be given to patients with more serious conditions and who require admission," said an NUHS spokesman.

MOH said that while the longer wait times at emergency departments and polyclinics may frustrate some people, they should treat healthcare workers with respect, and not harass or abuse them.

In addition, MOH said Jurong and Yishun polyclinics, which currently offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, will offer only the Novavax vaccine from Aug 12. The two polyclinics will continue to offer Pfizer-BioNTech jabs to those who wish to take the second dose of their primary vaccination series or booster shots until Aug 5.

Those who wish to get the protein-based Novavax vaccine - which was approved for use among those aged 18 and above here in February - can also do so at the JTVC in Bishan and the 20 Public Health Preparedness Clinics here, the ministry added.

MOH also said yesterday that six local Covid-19 cases infected with the BA.2.75 sub-variant had been detected. All cases had isolated themselves upon testing positive and had mild symptoms, it said.

The BA.2.75 sub-variant, a newer Omicron strain, is currently not on the World Health Organisation's list of variants of concern or interest.

According to MOH's daily update, 758 were in hospital with the virus, with 14 in intensive care and 68 needing oxygen support. Two people died.

