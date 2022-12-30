Best of ST’s Health Check podcasts of 2022

Here are the top five listened-to Health Check Podcast episodes of 2022, as The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
1. Why we are all going to eventually catch Covid-19 (featuring Professor Teo Yik Ying, the dean of the NUS Saw Swee Hock of Public Health) - Feb 16, 2022
2. How to help parents who have special needs children (featuring Dr Lim Hong Huay, epidemiologist and developmental paediatrician) -Feb 2, 2022
3. 4th Covid shot: Will we need to get it one day? (featuring Professor Teo Yik Ying, the dean of the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health) - March 2, 2022
4. How do you trust an AI-powered healthcare machine? ( featuring Professor Joseph Sung, dean of the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at the Nanyang Technological University) - Jan 19, 2022
5. Not sleeping well? The doctor can help (featuring Dr Leow Leong Chai, director of the Sleep Disorders Unit, and senior consultant at the Department of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine at the Singapore General Hospital) - April 20, 2022
---
