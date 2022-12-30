Best of ST’s Health Check podcasts of 2022

The Straits Times senior health correspondent Joyce Teo (left), seen here in the studio with podcast producer Hadyu Rahim. The Straits Times
Updated
3 min ago
Published
4 min ago

Here are the top five listened-to Health Check Podcast episodes of 2022, as The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

1. Why we are all going to eventually catch Covid-19 (featuring Professor Teo Yik Ying, the dean of the NUS Saw Swee Hock of Public Health) - Feb 16, 2022

2. How to help parents who have special needs children (featuring Dr Lim Hong Huay, epidemiologist and developmental paediatrician) -Feb 2, 2022

3. 4th Covid shot: Will we need to get it one day? (featuring Professor Teo Yik Ying, the dean of the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health) - March 2, 2022

4. How do you trust an AI-powered healthcare machine? ( featuring Professor Joseph Sung, dean of the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at the Nanyang Technological University) - Jan 19, 2022

5. Not sleeping well? The doctor can help (featuring Dr Leow Leong Chai, director of the Sleep Disorders Unit, and senior consultant at the Department of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine at the Singapore General Hospital) - April 20, 2022

