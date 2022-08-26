Belly fat and genital thrush: How these could be warning signs of diabetes in men

Type 2 diabetes is a health issue that is so concerning, the Singapore government has declared a war on it, calling the disease one of the biggest drains on the healthcare system. In 2013, there were over 400,000 diabetics in Singapore, and this number is projected to reach 1 million by 2050.
And men are more likely to get diabetes than women. The 2020 National Population Health Survey (NPHS), jointly conducted by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB), reported that the prevalence of diabetes in men above 40 was 10.6 per cent as compared to 8.4 per cent in women.
It is a well-known fact that factors like obesity, an inactive lifestyle and a poor diet increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Obesity rates in Singapore are rising, with more men (11.9 per cent) putting on excess weight than women (9.3 per cent). Almost one in four men here are overweight, with 37.8 per cent of them found to have abdominal obesity, the 2020 NPHS reported.
The 2020 NPHS also showed that physical activity among Singaporeans fell from 80.1 per cent in 2019 to 76.4 per cent in 2020 – and only a third of Singaporeans engaged in regular exercise, according to the report.
Why are men more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes?
Dr Tan Kok Kuan, Medical Director, Dr Tan Medical Center, says: “Since obesity is a known risk factor, there have been reports on an increasing rate of diabetes mellitus, or Type 2 diabetes, among Singaporeans in their 30s and 40s.”
He adds: “The average age at which men are diagnosed with diabetes mellitus in Singapore is 50 years old.”
According to Dr Tan, another reason men are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes mellitus is that they tend to store more belly fat than women.
Even if a person’s body mass index (BMI) is within the normal range, having excess fat around the belly and the organs is a risk factor, says Dr Tan. “This is sometimes referred to as ‘normal weight obesity’ or more colloquially, ‘skinny fat’. For men, a waist circumference that is bigger than 90cm puts them at increased risk.”
Dr Tan says stored belly fat causes the release of chemicals that might cause inflammation and affect the body’s ability to maintain normal blood sugar and cholesterol levels.
Stored belly fat and obesity rates aside, there are other factors that predispose men to developing Type 2 diabetes.
One of these is decreasing levels of testosterone later in life, which can lead to weight gain, especially around the waist. Dr Tan says this might also lead to reduced muscle strength, which leads men to exercise less, compounding the problem.
Lifestyle habits such as smoking is a problem because it is known to worsen the problems associated with diabetes as it damages blood vessels, decreases blood flow to the extremities and increases the risk of having a heart attack. 17 per cent of men smoke daily, compared to 3.4 per cent of women as reported by the 2020 NPHS.
Another factor is the way men seek out healthcare.
Dr Tan observes: “Men have a different health-seeking behaviour and are less likely to go for health screenings. They also tend to ignore symptoms unless they persist or worsen.”
Asian men have another issue to grapple with: Ethnicity. Asians tend to produce less insulin and also have higher levels of insulin resistance than Europeans. In addition, Asians generally have a greater percentage of body fat compared to their Western counterparts.
Signs of diabetes and associated health complications
Frequent thirst and urination, ants around the toilet and unintentional weight loss are all common symptoms of Type 2 diabetes. Late symptoms can present as numbness in the hands and feet.
Men might develop recurrent fungal infections of the foreskin. Also known as genital thrush, this is a yeast infection that feeds on sugar, which is present in the urine of diabetic men. Symptoms include discomfort, swelling, itching and an unpleasant odour accompanied by thick, white discharge under the foreskin.
“The foreskin can also become thick and tight to the extent that men are unable to retract it. When they retract it, the foreskin can crack, causing a lot of pain. Diabetes mellitus weakens the immune system, making men more likely to get a fungal infection,” says Dr Tan.
There might also be a sudden appearance of genital warts, an infection by the Human Papilloma Virus due to the compromised immune system, he adds.
In the bedroom, a possible early symptom of diabetes is erectile dysfunction. A journal entry published by the American Diabetes Association states that 35 to 75 per cent of men with diabetes develop erectile dysfunction, getting it up to 15 years earlier than healthy men.
If not correctly managed, diabetes can lead to many serious health complications such as cardiovascular disease and kidney disease.
Dr Tan says: “When there is a constantly high level of sugar in the blood, the blood vessels start to get stiff and damaged. High blood sugar also confuses the body’s system that regulates oil and cholesterol, so it starts producing more bad cholesterol and less good cholesterol.
“These lead to lumps of cholesterol, called plaques, forming under the inner lining of the blood vessels. If these plaques get too big or if they break open, the blood vessels get blocked and blood cannot flow through.”
Depending on where the blockage occurs, the patient could suffer from a stroke, heart attack, kidney disease or failure, and also eye disease or even blindness.
High blood sugar can also damage nerves, which can cause numbness in the hands and feet, leading to injury that can cause infections and gangrene leading to amputation.
Managing Type 2 diabetes
While there is no cure for this life-long disease, Dr Tan says a healthy diet is the mainstay for the management of diabetes. Eliminate simple sugars and simple carbohydrates like white rice, while consuming more fresh vegetables and whole grains. Eat six small meals a day instead of three.
Regular exercise is also essential, he says. It helps to reduce blood sugar levels, burn calories and improve blood circulation to the muscles and limbs.
Dr Tan suggests a minimum of 150 to 300 minutes of physical activity a week, which you can work into your daily routine, such as walking to work or taking the stairs instead of the lift.
“Going for a walk immediately after a meal, even if only for 10 minutes, has been shown to help bring down blood sugar levels,” he adds. “Also incorporate some strength training into your physical activity. This can be as simple as a sit-to-stand exercise or using resistance bands in the office or at home.”
It is also important to regularly monitor your blood sugar levels. Nowadays, this can be done by attaching a patch to your upper arm and scanning it with a mobile phone instead of doing the traditional finger-prick test.
Insulin injections, which are administered once a day, require you to closely monitor your blood sugar levels and adjust the dosage accordingly. However, this has also been associated with weight gain, notes Dr Tan.
There are also SGLT2 inhibitors, a class of medications which work by pushing sugar out in the urine. While it has been observed to also support weight loss and lower the risk of heart and kidney diseases, however, the sugar in the urine can lead to urinary tract infections and balanitis, a foreskin infection.
There is a new class of medication used to manage diabetes, the GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs). It stimulates cells to take up sugar, as well as reduce the formation of sugar by the liver, shares Dr Tan. Patients who take GLP-1 RAs will also feel less hungry and feel fuller with a smaller meal and for a longer time after the meal, he adds.
While GLP-1 RAs is available as a self-administered weekly injection, there is also a specific formulation that is available as a pill which must be taken orally once a day, subject to a healthcare professional’s assessment of the patient including any other medical conditions.
Dr Tan notes: “GLP-1 RAs has shown great efficacy in bringing blood sugar under control. At the same time, there is little risk of the blood sugar falling too low unlike some other medicines used to manage diabetes mellitus.
“There is data to show GLP-1 RAs helps with weight loss, bringing down cholesterol levels, bringing down blood pressure levels and reducing waist circumference. Early data also indicates that GLP-1 RAs can reduce the risk of heart attacks.”
Of course, GLP-1 RAs is not without side effects. Patients have reported nausea, diarrhoea or constipation, which are usually mild and resolved with the continued use of the medication or controlling the dosage.
Despite what the statistics present, there is a glimmer of hope in the war against diabetes. Dr Tan acknowledges that Singapore’s national campaign in fighting diabetes has helped to stabilise the situation. So it is up to us to do our part and take charge of our health by going for regular health screenings, nipping health issues in the bud before they become a bigger problem in the future.
