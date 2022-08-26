Belly fat and genital thrush: How these could be warning signs of diabetes in men

Even if a person’s body mass index (BMI) is within the normal range, having excess fat around the belly and the organs is a risk factor, says Dr Tan. “This is sometimes referred to as ‘normal weight obesity’ or more colloquially, ‘skinny fat’. For men, a waist circumference that is bigger than 90cm puts them at increased risk.”

Dr Tan says stored belly fat causes the release of chemicals that might cause inflammation and affect the body’s ability to maintain normal blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Stored belly fat and obesity rates aside, there are other factors that predispose men to developing Type 2 diabetes.

One of these is decreasing levels of testosterone later in life, which can lead to weight gain, especially around the waist. Dr Tan says this might also lead to reduced muscle strength, which leads men to exercise less, compounding the problem.

Lifestyle habits such as smoking is a problem because it is known to worsen the problems associated with diabetes as it damages blood vessels, decreases blood flow to the extremities and increases the risk of having a heart attack. 17 per cent of men smoke daily, compared to 3.4 per cent of women as reported by the 2020 NPHS.

Another factor is the way men seek out healthcare.

Dr Tan observes: “Men have a different health-seeking behaviour and are less likely to go for health screenings. They also tend to ignore symptoms unless they persist or worsen.”

Asian men have another issue to grapple with: Ethnicity. Asians tend to produce less insulin and also have higher levels of insulin resistance than Europeans. In addition, Asians generally have a greater percentage of body fat compared to their Western counterparts.

Signs of diabetes and associated health complications

Frequent thirst and urination, ants around the toilet and unintentional weight loss are all common symptoms of Type 2 diabetes. Late symptoms can present as numbness in the hands and feet.

Men might develop recurrent fungal infections of the foreskin. Also known as genital thrush, this is a yeast infection that feeds on sugar, which is present in the urine of diabetic men. Symptoms include discomfort, swelling, itching and an unpleasant odour accompanied by thick, white discharge under the foreskin.

“The foreskin can also become thick and tight to the extent that men are unable to retract it. When they retract it, the foreskin can crack, causing a lot of pain. Diabetes mellitus weakens the immune system, making men more likely to get a fungal infection,” says Dr Tan.

There might also be a sudden appearance of genital warts, an infection by the Human Papilloma Virus due to the compromised immune system, he adds.

In the bedroom, a possible early symptom of diabetes is erectile dysfunction. A journal entry published by the American Diabetes Association states that 35 to 75 per cent of men with diabetes develop erectile dysfunction, getting it up to 15 years earlier than healthy men.

If not correctly managed, diabetes can lead to many serious health complications such as cardiovascular disease and kidney disease.

Dr Tan says: “When there is a constantly high level of sugar in the blood, the blood vessels start to get stiff and damaged. High blood sugar also confuses the body’s system that regulates oil and cholesterol, so it starts producing more bad cholesterol and less good cholesterol.

“These lead to lumps of cholesterol, called plaques, forming under the inner lining of the blood vessels. If these plaques get too big or if they break open, the blood vessels get blocked and blood cannot flow through.”

Depending on where the blockage occurs, the patient could suffer from a stroke, heart attack, kidney disease or failure, and also eye disease or even blindness.

High blood sugar can also damage nerves, which can cause numbness in the hands and feet, leading to injury that can cause infections and gangrene leading to amputation.