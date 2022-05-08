Being a swabber was a chance to do something meaningful: Freelance actor

Having worked as a swabber at locations such as quick test centres, hotels and checkpoints, Mr Chia De Zhong, 30, knows his stint will soon come to an end.

The freelance actor and emcee currently administers swab tests at a private clinic which offers pre-departure testing for travellers.

He said: "The (swabbing) sector might close in another six months as travel borders open up and swab tests are no longer needed."

Most of the people he deals with are foreign workers seeking to return to neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, where a negative polymerase chain reaction test result is still required for entry.

Since May 1, Malaysia has removed Covid-19 testing for all inbound travellers who are fully vaccinated or under the age of 12.

Mr Chia applied to be a swabber through a Health Promotion Board listing in July 2020, after the circuit breaker halted social events and performances, and his work engagements dried up.

He said: "When Covid-19 stopped everything, I felt there was no purpose left in my life, so this was a chance for me to do something meaningful, helping people and being part of the response against the pandemic."

He was initially stationed at a regional screening centre at the Marina Bay floating platform for nine months.

A swabber's job has its share of hardship, said Mr Chia, who has acted in several Mediacorp television shows.

He would work 12-hour shifts and swab up to 300 people a day, often wearing full personal protective equipment.

There were instances when members of the public raised their voices at him. "Clients would bang the table and say, 'Shut up and swab me now!', or threaten us with 'You better be gentle!'"

He would patiently but firmly request that they cooperate, or be escorted out without taking the test, said Mr Chia.

But there were also others who gave him food and words of gratitude and encouragement. A hotel owner even offered him a stay at her hotel in Manila.

Mr Chia plans to quit his job in the coming months to focus on building his entertainment career.

He said: "It is bittersweet that it will end. I daresay I was blessed to work.

"The gruelling hours, dusty working conditions and interacting with people from all walks of life was a huge eye-opener. Now I'm more equipped to deal with any trials and tribulations that may come my way."