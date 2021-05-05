Behaviour of people holds key to success of tighter measures

Singapore will be tightening measures to try to stem the rising number of community cases which have climbed to 60 in the past week - more than the total for the first quarter of the year.

The multi-ministry task force for Covid-19 yesterday announced a whole slew of measures, such as scaling back the number of people allowed to gather or visit others, and bringing in testing for events with more than 100 participants. All indoor gyms will be closed.