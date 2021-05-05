Behaviour of people holds key to success of Singapore's tighter Covid-19 measures

Senior Health Correspondent
Complacency among the population in Singapore is also likely to have contributed to the local transmissions.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    3 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore will be tightening measures to try to stem the rising number of community cases which have climbed to 60 in the past week - more than the total for the first quarter of the year.

The multi-ministry task force for Covid-19 on Tuesday (May 4) announced a whole slew of measures, such as scaling back the number of people allowed to gather or visit others, and bringing in testing for events with more than 100 participants. All indoor gyms will be closed.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 