Prostate cancer: What you need to know about nmCRPC and the new hormonal treatment available

Prostate cancer is the second most-commonly diagnosed cancer in men worldwide, and the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths for men worldwide.

In Singapore, it is the second most common cancer in men and accounts for 14.8 per cent of all male cancers diagnosed between 2014 and 2018. According to Dr Tan Teck Wei, a consultant urologist at Urohealth Medical Clinic, over a thousand men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year in Singapore.

While most cases of prostate cancer are localised and can be cured with treatment, 20 to 30 per cent of men may experience disease recurrence. One of the treatment options in prostate cancer that has relapsed is androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT), which is a form of treatment that lowers testosterone levels to slow the cancer's growth or shrink it temporarily. However, when these cases eventually stop responding to ADT and the disease progresses, they will be defined as having developed castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC).

When one is diagnosed with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), it means that the cancer has become resistant to ADT but there is no detectable spread outside of the region of the prostate gland.

Patients suffering from nmCRPC tend to be still active and often do not display disease symptoms. Typically, they would have been diagnosed initially with localised prostate cancer, and had already undergone treatment such as surgery and/or radiotherapy. However, their cancer has relapsed (which is usually detected through a blood test that measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen (PSA), a protein produced by both cancerous and non-cancerous tissue in the prostate, and released into the blood). In these men, they are typically treated with ADT for their cancer recurrence.

ADT is usually administered as three to six-monthly injections. However, the majority of patients will develop resistance to ADT after about two years of treatment, and will have rising PSA levels in their blood tests. Such patients are known to have CRPC.

No definitive cure for nmCRPC

Though the spread of cancer is not detectable in nmCRPC patients, studies have shown that in the absence of additional treatment, the cancer will continue to grow. “Without treatment, the spread is usually detected within one-and-a-half years,” says Dr Tan.

There is currently no definitive cure for nmCRPC. “We would say that the cancer is back because the patient’s blood test marker (PSA) is positive, but there is no cure because scans are unable to detect the area of recurrence to specifically target treatment,” explains Dr Tan.

However, he adds that studies involving patients with an aggressive form of nmCRPC have shown that those who undergo new standard-of-care treatments survive for an average of five years after developing the condition.

Helping prolong patients’ lifespan

First-generation ADT treatments face limitations, owing to the fact that cancer cells can survive on minute levels of testosterone.

However, a new standard of care for nmCRPC patients includes three types of oral treatments, known as novel hormonal agents, that act more strongly on androgen receptors within the body and cancer cells. Dr Tan explains: “Basically, you are tightening the controls and preventing the cancer cells from having any testosterone to stimulate cancer growth.”

“These three oral agents have been shown to help delay the spread of cancer by about two years and improve the patients’ life expectancy by another year. They also possibly help patients to achieve a better quality of life,” says Dr Tan, as they delay the onset of disease symptoms.

Clinical trials have also demonstrated the safety and efficacy of combining novel hormonal agents with ADT. It is, however, important to note that there are limitations associated with this new standard of care.

“The problem with all cancers is that cancer cells adapt, even if you block the androgen receptor more tightly,” explains Dr Tan. “This means that the treatment may become less effective over time, and patients may have to be moved to other forms of treatment, including chemotherapy.”

In addition, patients undergoing novel hormonal therapy may experience side effects including rashes and fatigue, says Dr Tan. There is also a small increased risk of seizures in patients who have previously suffered from the condition, as well as an increased risk of heart disease.

A HSA-approved novel hormonal agent

Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) recently approved darolutamide (Nubeqa™), a novel hormonal agent, for the treatment of adult men with nmCRPC. Clinical studies have shown that the drug helps to delay the spread of cancer by an average of 40.4 months, delays the onset of cancer symptoms and improves the overall survival of patients undergoing the therapy, with a 31 per cent reduction in the risk of death when combined with ADT.

Dr Tan says: “Compared to other novel hormonal agents, darolutamide is associated with low penetration of the blood-brain barrier, which suggests a low potential for central nervous system effects. New data shows that darolutamide has favourable tolerability, with no significant adverse effects such as falls, hypertension and mental impairment, as well as minimised side effects of therapy such as no increased risk of seizures.”

Speak to your doctor to find out more about the various nmCRPC treatment options.

Dr Tan Teck Wei is a consultant urologist at Urohealth Medical Centre. In addition to providing care in general urologic conditions including urinary stones, benign prostate enlargement, bladder diseases and men’s health issues, he is UK fellowship-trained in the management of urological cancers, including that of the bladder, prostate, kidney and testis.