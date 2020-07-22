Average number of new community cases daily falls to 10

The average number of new daily coronavirus patients in the community has been steadily falling, with yesterday being the eighth day in a row that the figure has decreased.

Last night, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the figure in the past week has dropped to 10 cases, from 13 cases two weeks ago.

Since the lifting of the circuit breaker on June 2, the number of Covid-19 community cases has been gradually rising. But the average number of new daily community cases in a week began falling from July 14.

MOH also said yesterday that the number of unlinked cases in the community fell from a daily average of seven two weeks ago to six in the past week.

There were 399 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 48,434.

The new cases include nine community cases, comprising a Singaporean, three work pass holders and five work permit holders, said the ministry.

There were also three imported cases - two work pass holders and one special pass holder.

The work pass holders were two Indian nationals aged 29 and 34.

The two men arrived in Singapore on July 9 from India. Both were asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their stay-home notice.

The remaining imported case, a 22-year-old special pass holder, arrived here on Sunday from the Philippines.

MOH said he was taken directly to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases as he had symptoms.

Update on cases New cases: 399 Imported: 3 (2 work pass holders, 1 special pass holder) In community: 9 (1 Singaporean, 3 work pass holders, 5 work permit holders) In dormitories: 387 Active cases: 3,823 In hospitals: 170 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 3,653 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 44,569 Discharged yesterday: 213 TOTAL CASES: 48,434

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 387 Covid-19 cases.

The higher number of cases was mainly due to a batch of test results from Monday being reported to MOH after the noon cut-off for Monday's reporting.

MOH added that the Inter-Agency Task Force has been systematically and progressively clearing dormitories through the aggressive testing of migrant workers residing there.

The Woodlands Lodge II dormitory at 190 Woodlands Industrial Park E7 and the SSKBJV Dormitory at 31A Tanah Merah Coast Road have been cleared, and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection. Thus, the clusters have now been closed.

Meanwhile, a FairPrice outlet at 2 Joo Chiat Road was added to the list of places that were visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

MOH provides the list to get people who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.