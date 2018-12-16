AVA recalls Dutch frozen raw pork after salmonella outbreak

Batches of imported Dutch frozen raw pork are being recalled here after warnings of a salmonella outbreak.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said on Friday that the food-borne outbreak of Salmonella goldcoast is suspected to be linked to the consumption of pork products from a single slaughterhouse in the Netherlands.

The move comes after an alert was issued by the European Commission's rapid alert system for food and feed.

The AVA confirmed that there are imports of the implicated products here and added that it is working with importers to recall the implicated frozen pork consignments.

Salmonella, found in raw meat, can cause an infection known as salmonellosis.

But the AVA said that such infections can be avoided by cooking food thoroughly and preventing cross-contamination.

Friday's statement came after a string of food poisoning cases in Singapore in the past weeks had affected hundreds of people.

An outbreak of the Salmonella typhimurium bacterium at Spize's River Valley restaurant last month affected 82 people, claiming one life.

The Straits Times reported on Friday that the authorities have found no links between the recent outbreaks.

In its statement, the AVA said all raw meat should be cooked thoroughly and advised consumers to do the following:

• Wash your hands with soap and water before handling ready-to-eat food, before eating and after going to the toilet.

• Keep raw meats separate from vegetables, fruit, cooked and ready-to-eat food.

• Avoid raw (unpasteurised) milk or food made from raw milk.

• Wash your hands and kitchen utensils, such as knives and cutting boards, after handling raw food.

• Use separate sets of knives and cutting boards for raw and cooked food.