Prostatitis or prostate cancer: Signs to look out for and treatments available

Treatment options for prostate cancer

Depending on the grade and stage of the cancer, Dr Lim recommends three treatment options.

For low-risk localised prostate cancer, active surveillance – closely monitoring the progress of the cancer – is an option. However, further treatment may be necessary should the cancer progresses during active surveillance. One possible curative option is a surgical procedure known as radical prostatectomy.

“This involves the removal of the entire prostate and seminal vesicles. The surrounding lymph nodes may also be removed if indicated,” explains Dr Lim.

This is a minimally invasive, robot-assisted surgery which can be done via key-hole sized incisions so recovery is quick.

“Patients can be discharged from the hospital in a few days and return to their normal activities after two to four weeks,” says Dr Lim.

However, radical prostatectomy does come with side effects such as erectile dysfunction, stress urinary incontinence and the absence of ejaculate fluid during ejaculation.

Dr Lim says younger men who need the surgery and still want to have a family later on may need assisted reproduction techniques such as sperm harvesting.

Another treatment option for prostate cancer is radiation therapy, which uses targeted high-powered energy rays or particles to kill cancer cells. Short-term hormonal treatment may be included in the treatment regime to suppress the production of testosterone to help consolidate the control of prostate cancer.

Radiation therapy is usually recommended for older patients with multiple medical problems that render them high risk for general anaesthesia and surgery. The radiation therapy regime is individualised and can range from eight to more than 30 sessions.

“The immediate side effects of radiation therapy are usually mild and may include urinary symptoms or blood in the urine,” notes Dr Lim. “Patients may feel a little tired during the treatment but are generally able to continue with their normal daily activities.”

Possible long-term complications are erectile dysfunction and stress urinary incontinence. Some patients may also develop recurrent bleeding in their stools or urine.

Treating metastatic prostate cancer

If your cancer is metastatic and has spread to other parts of your body, Dr Lim recommends Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) combined with novel hormonal agents. ADT may include injections with drugs or surgically removing both testes. Chemotherapy may be needed for some patients.

Other treatment options include chemotherapy and symptomatic treatment depending on where the cancer has spread to. Common symptoms include urinary or bowel issues, abdominal or back pain, blood in the urine, lower limbs weakness or bone pain.

These symptoms can be managed with pain relief medication, radiotherapy to the affected sites to relieve symptoms or surgeries to ease the symptoms and achieve local control, says Dr Lim.

“Cancer is a frightening word for most, but with early detection and treatment, prostate cancer can be managed effectively and you will be able to live your life to the fullest,” adds Dr Lim.

He advises men who experience symptoms such as difficulty urinating or blood in your urine to visit your urologist for a proper diagnosis and a personalised treatment plan as early as possible.

