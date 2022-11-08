Prostatitis or prostate cancer: Signs to look out for and treatments available

According to the Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Report 2021, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men in Singapore, with men in their 50s and older at higher risk for it. The good news is that it is treatable, and you can make a full recovery when it is diagnosed and treated early.
Being part of the male reproductive system, the prostate gland is a walnut-sized gland that produces semen and is situated below the urinary bladder. Its development is influenced by the male sex hormone, testosterone.
Prostate cancer occurs when cells in the prostate gland undergo mutation resulting in uncontrolled growth forming cancerous nodules.
What causes prostate cancer?
There is no singular factor that causes prostate cancer. Factors such as old age, smoking, having a family history of prostate cancer or the human papillomavirus-16 (HPV-16) can potentially increase the risk of contracting the disease, says Dr Terence Lim, senior consultant urologist, Assure Urology & Robotic Centre.
Another possible contributing lifestyle factor is a diet high in animal fat but low in fibre.
“Observational studies found that men from countries with a low incidence of prostate cancer such as Japan saw a significant increase in the risk of developing it when they migrated to North America,” notes Dr Lim. “These studies postulate that a ‘Western diet’ high in animal fat is associated with the risk of developing prostate cancer.”
According to Dr Lim, the reason behind this is not clear, although it may involve alterations in metabolic and cell signalling pathways.
Another risk factor is exposure to cadmium (Cd) during smelting and refining of metals and manufacturing or recycling of batteries, electronic parts, plastics, coatings, and solar panels.
According to the International Agency for Research on Cancers, when Cd is deposited in the prostate gland, it can act as a prostate carcinogen and promote cancer development
Prostate cancer and other common prostate-related conditions
Early prostate cancer is often asymptomatic, but a possible sign is usually an enlarged or hard and nodular prostate.
Other things to look out for but not specific to prostate cancer are frequent urination at night; having trouble urinating; straining while urinating; decreased flow in urination; blood in urine; blood in semen and a feeling that your bladder has not been emptied.
“In the later stages, you may also experience bone pain, weight loss and decreased appetite,” adds Dr Lim.
However, other prostate-related conditions also have similar urinary symptoms such as benign enlargement of the prostate. Here are the differentiating symptoms between prostate cancer and these other conditions.
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) is a common condition that increases in men after the age of 50. It produces several urinary symptoms similar to that of prostate cancer.
However, there is one differentiating factor, notes Dr Lim: “In BPH, the prostate feels smooth and firm while in prostate cancer, the gland may feel hard and lumpy during digital rectal examination.”
BPH is benign and does not lead to cancer. If it affects your daily life, it can be treated with medication or surgery. For those with persistent and severe urinary issues, Dr Lim says surgery may be helpful in widening the prostatic urethra and reducing the size of the prostate to improve urine flow and other symptoms.
Prostatitis
“Prostatitis refers to the pain and swelling or inflammation of the prostate gland, and is the most common prostate issue faced by men below the age of 50,” explains Dr Lim.
Patients with acute prostatitis may experience pain or discomfort at the perineum (area between the scrotum and the anus), pain or a burning sensation when passing urine, fever or other lower urinary tract symptoms like BPH.
Acute prostatitis is usually not serious and can be treated with pain relief medication, anti-inflammatory drugs and antibiotics over a period of time.
However, if not adequately treated, the condition may become chronic. Prostate cancer on the other hand is usually painless.
Treatment options for prostate cancer
Depending on the grade and stage of the cancer, Dr Lim recommends three treatment options.
For low-risk localised prostate cancer, active surveillance – closely monitoring the progress of the cancer – is an option. However, further treatment may be necessary should the cancer progresses during active surveillance. One possible curative option is a surgical procedure known as radical prostatectomy.
“This involves the removal of the entire prostate and seminal vesicles. The surrounding lymph nodes may also be removed if indicated,” explains Dr Lim.
This is a minimally invasive, robot-assisted surgery which can be done via key-hole sized incisions so recovery is quick.
“Patients can be discharged from the hospital in a few days and return to their normal activities after two to four weeks,” says Dr Lim.
However, radical prostatectomy does come with side effects such as erectile dysfunction, stress urinary incontinence and the absence of ejaculate fluid during ejaculation.
Dr Lim says younger men who need the surgery and still want to have a family later on may need assisted reproduction techniques such as sperm harvesting.
Another treatment option for prostate cancer is radiation therapy, which uses targeted high-powered energy rays or particles to kill cancer cells. Short-term hormonal treatment may be included in the treatment regime to suppress the production of testosterone to help consolidate the control of prostate cancer.
Radiation therapy is usually recommended for older patients with multiple medical problems that render them high risk for general anaesthesia and surgery. The radiation therapy regime is individualised and can range from eight to more than 30 sessions.
“The immediate side effects of radiation therapy are usually mild and may include urinary symptoms or blood in the urine,” notes Dr Lim. “Patients may feel a little tired during the treatment but are generally able to continue with their normal daily activities.”
Possible long-term complications are erectile dysfunction and stress urinary incontinence. Some patients may also develop recurrent bleeding in their stools or urine.
Treating metastatic prostate cancer
If your cancer is metastatic and has spread to other parts of your body, Dr Lim recommends Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) combined with novel hormonal agents. ADT may include injections with drugs or surgically removing both testes. Chemotherapy may be needed for some patients.
Other treatment options include chemotherapy and symptomatic treatment depending on where the cancer has spread to. Common symptoms include urinary or bowel issues, abdominal or back pain, blood in the urine, lower limbs weakness or bone pain.
These symptoms can be managed with pain relief medication, radiotherapy to the affected sites to relieve symptoms or surgeries to ease the symptoms and achieve local control, says Dr Lim.
“Cancer is a frightening word for most, but with early detection and treatment, prostate cancer can be managed effectively and you will be able to live your life to the fullest,” adds Dr Lim.
He advises men who experience symptoms such as difficulty urinating or blood in your urine to visit your urologist for a proper diagnosis and a personalised treatment plan as early as possible.
