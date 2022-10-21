askST: Should I take a third vaccine booster and will it affect my immunity system?

SINGAPORE - Singapore recently announced that it is moving to a new Covid-19 innoculation strategy, with the focus on an individual’s vaccination being up-to-date, similar to how influenza jabs are administered seasonally.

This comes as the country fights another wave of coronavirus infections, spurred by the emergence of the Omicron XBB sub-variant.

With most people having received their primary vaccination series, as well as at least one booster, when should one take a second or third booster shot? The Straits Times asks the experts.

Q: Who is eligible for a second or third booster shot?

A: Those aged 50 and above, as well as those who are medically vulnerable, can walk into any joint vaccination and testing centre to receive an additional booster dose of an mRNA vaccine between five months and one year from their last dose.

There are currently 10 such centres across the island in locations such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Jurong East, Pasir Ris and Yishun.

They must have already achieved minimum protection, defined as at least three doses of an mRNA vaccine such as those from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or four Sinovac-CoronaVac doses.

They should get the bivalent version of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine, which has replaced the original formulation of the vaccine here, the Ministry of Health recommended.

Q: What is a bivalent vaccine and will it protect me from the XBB subvariant?

A: Described by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as a “two-in-one” formulation of the original vaccine, the bivalent vaccine is an updated one that targets the Omicron variant in addition to the original Sars-CoV-2 strain.

Said Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health: “This means there will be some additional protection against Omicron sub-variants, including XBB, compared with the previous vaccines that Singapore has been administering.”

The Moderna bivalent vaccine was approved by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in September and rolled out on Oct 14.

It is currently available at nine joint testing and vaccination centres, excluding the one in Bishan. It is also available at the MOH vaccination centre in Jurong West.

Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine is being evaluated but is expected to be available here by the end of the year.