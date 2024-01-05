askST: Should I be worried about TB?

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Health (MOH) will be conducting a mass mandatory tuberculosis (TB) screening exercise from Jan 11 to 15 for residents and workers of blocks 1 and 3 Jalan Bukit Merah, ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre and Thong Kheng Seniors Activity Centre @ Queenstown.

Ten new tuberculosis cases in the country have been discovered to be part of a Jalan Bukit Merah cluster that first surfaced in 2022. In total, the cluster now has 28 cases.

Voluntary screening will also be offered to other groups, including frequent visitors to blocks 1, 2 and 3 Jalan Bukit Merah and the market and food centre. Around 3,000 individuals are expected to participate in the exercise, which is being held to identify any undetected active cases and prevent further transmission.

The Straits Times answers some questions about the disease.

Q: Does this screening exercise mean that TB has resurfaced in Singapore?

A: TB is endemic in Singapore. While active TB cases have been going down, there are new cases every year. There were around 1,200 new active TB cases in Singapore in 2022.

Latent TB infection is not uncommon here. Its prevalence increases with age, ranging from 2 per cent among those aged between 18 and 29 years old, to 29 per cent among those aged between 70 and 79 years old.

Q: What is the difference between latent TB infection and active TB disease?

A: A person with active TB disease is likely infectious and may have symptoms such as a prolonged cough, persistent fever, night sweats, weight loss, fatigue, chest pain and, on rare occasions, blood in sputum. Such patients need to be treated promptly. If not, they can become sicker and more infectious, an MOH spokesman said. The disease can also become more difficult to treat if a person waits too long and the TB bacteria start to invade more parts of the body, he said.

A person with latent TB infection does not have symptoms and cannot spread it to others, as the TB bacteria remain inactive in the body. However, the disease can be activated months or even years later due to a weakened immune system, certain medical conditions or other factors.

Q: How will the onsite screening be conducted?

A: From Jan 11 to 13, staff from MOH and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) will be going from door to door to conduct mandatory screening in the homes of residents of blocks 1 and 3 Jalan Bukit Merah. Stations for mandatory screening will be set up at the open-air carpark next to Block 2 from Jan 11 to 15, to cater to those working at the blocks or the ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre.

The screening for those who are offered voluntary screening will also be done at the stations at the car park, on Jan 14 and 15, but MOH said it is strictly by appointment only. To make an appointment, go to https://go.gov.sg/tbs

Q: What is the screening process for TB at Jalan Bukit Merah?

A: The screening will be done in two stages. The first stage, from Jan 11 to 15, involves administering a blood test to check for TB exposure or latent TB infection.

In the second stage, from Jan 18 to 29, those who tested positive on the blood test will have to undergo additional evaluation, including a chest X-ray and clinic review. This is done to see if they have active TB disease.

Q: Do I have to pay for the screening?

A: No, both mandatory and voluntary screenings are free of charge, with priority given to those for whom screening is mandatory, MOH said.