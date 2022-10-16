askST: Now that they are eligible, should I get my young child vaccinated against Covid-19?

SINGAPORE – From next Tuesday, children here aged between six months and four years will, for the first time, be eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations.

The Health Sciences Authority approved both Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine and Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine for use in young children below five in recent months.

What should parents know before they get their young children vaccinated against Covid-19? The Straits Times asked infectious disease experts to find out.

Q: Are the Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for children below five?

A: No. The Ministry of Health (MOH) has accepted the recommendation of the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination that children aged six months and above be inoculated against the coronavirus.

However, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has said there are no plans to include Covid-19 shots as part of the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule, which includes compulsory vaccinations against measles and diphtheria.

Q: How can I get my child vaccinated and how many doses will he or she need?

A: Parents and guardians can register their interest in getting Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine for their child at this website, child.vaccine.gov.sg.

In those aged six months to five years, the Moderna vaccine is given in two doses of 25 micrograms each, administered at least eight weeks apart.

The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose vaccine for children aged six months to four years, with the first two doses given three weeks apart and a third dose at least eight weeks after the second. It is expected to be available in Singapore by the end of the year.

Q: Are the vaccines safe for such young children?

A: Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, said studies on the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in more than 10,000 children in different countries have shown no significant side effects.

There have also been no reports of serious adverse effects on children in the United States, where the Food and Drug Administration has approved both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for use in children aged six months and above since June.

In posts on his social media accounts, Mr Ong said common vaccination side effects such as fatigue and headaches were less common in children than among adults, and usually subsided within a few days.