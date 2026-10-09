Do I have to pay for the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes part of the national immunisation schedule?

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Covid-19 vaccines continue to be free of charge for all Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long-term and certain short-term pass holders.

SINGAPORE - From Monday (Oct 12), Covid-19 vaccines will be added to the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule (NCIS) and to the National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS).

Covid-19 vaccines continue to be free of charge for all Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long-term and certain short-term pass holders.

This has been the case since 2020 under the National Vaccination Programme, to encourage people to get vaccinated during the pandemic.

Is it compulsory to be vaccinated against Covid-19?

Like many vaccines under both the NCIS and NAIS to protect Singapore residents against vaccine-preventable diseases, the ones against Covid-19 are recommended but optional. The only two vaccines that are compulsory under the NCIS are against measles and diphtheria.

Why was the National Immunisation Schedule set up in the first place?

The key purpose of the schedule is for disease prevention and control; to reduce complications and death; and for the country to adapt using science and global guidelines, such as those from the World Health Organisation, which are then tailored to fit local disease patterns, healthcare needs, and population data.

The schedule also serves to educate the public about vital vaccines that are accessible and affordable through national subsidies and programmes like Healthier SG and Medisave.

What are the lists of vaccines under NCIS and NAIS and do they protect against the same diseases?

Apart from vaccines against measles and diphtheria which are compulsory, the NCIS covers vaccinations against 12 other diseases - tuberculosis, hepatitis B, tetanus, pertussis, poliovirus, haemophilus influenzae typeB, mumps, rubella, varicella (chickenpox), pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus and influenza.

The vaccines for adults protect against 12 diseases - Influenza, pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, chickenpox and shingles.

Under the National Immunisation Schedules, the Covid-19 vaccines become a regular innoculation against the risk of the virus, which has become endemic and continues to circulate in the community.

Moving the vaccine from the initial National Vaccination Programme (NVP) - set up specifically for the acute phase of the pandemic - to the standard national schedules ensures the vaccine remains accessible and affordable in the long term.

How often should I take the vaccine?

Those receiving Covid-19 jabs for the first time should receive two doses eight weeks apart if they are aged six months to four years, or one dose if they are aged five and older. For those aged six months and above who have been vaccinated , they should get an additional dose at around a year; and at least five months after their last dose.

Who should be vaccinated against Covid-19?

The vaccine is recommended for medically vulnerable children aged six months and up, seniors aged 60 and above, and residents of aged care facilities. Healthcare workers and people who live or work with medically vulnerable individuals are also encouraged to get vaccinated to help protect those around them.

Where can I get vaccinated?

Updated Covid-19 vaccines will be available at more than 600 general practitioner clinics, all polyclinics, and mobile vaccination sites. Appointments at participating clinics can be booked at https://vaccine.gov.sg/covid while appointments at polyclinics can be booked through HealthHub.