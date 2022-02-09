Ask The Experts: Plagued with indigestion, bloating or constipation? Here’s how to improve your gut health

Q. What are some common symptoms of an unhealthy gut?

If you frequently experience stomach discomfort and have poor digestion, bloating, gas, constipation or diarrhoea, these are clear signs that your gut is unhealthy.

For people in generally good health, if you start feeling digestive distress, problems with your bowel movements or abdominal pain, these symptoms may also indicate an unhealthy gut.

Other symptoms of an unhealthy gut are mood swings or a poor immunity. Allergies or food sensitivity are also warning signs.

Q. How can poor gut health affect your body?

Apart from the obvious issues like constipation and diarrhoea, poor gut health may lead to a myriad of health conditions.

The gut houses roughly 70 per cent of your immune system. If your gut health is impaired, your immune system also weakens.

The gut, which comprises the gastrointestinal system of the body, is also closely linked to the brain. Research has shown that poor gut health is associated with increased levels of stress, anxiety and depression.

Conversely, how you feel also impacts your gut. Stress or anxiety are often the reasons why people experience gastrointestinal disorder but there are no other obvious physical causes.

A healthy, balanced gut could also help in reducing allergic responses and inflammation, which can help to improve skin health.

Q. What lifestyle habits can I adopt to support gut health?

There are simple but effective lifestyle changes that you can make to improve your gut health.

Exercise regularly

Studies indicate that regular exercise can be beneficial to the gut. Exercising can improve the microbiome – specifically, the microorganisms of the gut – resulting in more beneficial microbial species.

It can also improve the metabolism of nutrients, which means the body is able to process nutrients more efficiently.

Consume sufficient amounts of water

Apart from rehydrating your body, drinking water also helps your intestines to function properly. Dehydration and constipation are closely linked. Insufficient consumption of water may lead to hoarding of water in your intestines, leading to dry and hard stools.

Get sufficient sleep

Your body has an internal timekeeper, and so does your gut. Disrupting your sleep-wake cycle via late nights can disrupt the rhythm required for your body to produce healthy gut microbiome.

Lack of sleep can increase cortisol levels, the stress hormone, which in turn may cause gastrointestinal issues such as irritable bowel syndrome.

Adopt a healthier diet

Making changes to your diet is the most important step you can take to improve your gut health. One way to do so is to consume foods that naturally contain prebiotics or probiotics.

You can also include more fibre in your diet by eating more fruits and vegetables. This will support digestion and bowel movements. At the same time, limit your intake of processed food as these contain high levels of trans fats, which increase gut inflammation.