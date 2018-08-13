Asia’s top medical and healthcare exhibition returns

By 2030, the number of seniors in Singapore aged 65 years and above will reach 900,000. As the country ages, there is a pressing need to make a wide spectrum of healthcare technology accessible and affordable to all.

For those in the industry, MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2018 is an ideal way to explore the latest medical and healthcare innovations. Into its 12th edition this year, the biennial exhibition will be held at Marina Bay Sands from Aug 29 to 31.

Held alongside MEDICAL MANUFACTURING ASIA 2018, it is expected to draw about 15,000 trade visitors from around the world and will involve a record 1,000 exhibitors from 50 countries, including 23 national pavilions and country groups.



Expect to see innovations and technological advancements in healthcare. PHOTO: MESSE DÜSSELDORF ASIA



New future-ready highlights

Here’s what visitors can expect at the exhibition:

Innovative exhibit profile

As the leading procurement stage, more than 10,000 products and innovations will be on display, with a focus on new disruptive digital healthcare solutions such as remote and wireless healthcare, IT platforms, wearable devices, and healthcare analytics.

Community Care Pavilion

Making its debut at this year’s exhibition, this pavilion focuses on innovations and technological advancements that can enable the elderly to rehabilitate in comfort and be monitored by their family members. Exhibits include geriatric medicine and solutions, remote healthcare monitoring, rehabilitative equipment and orthopaedic products.

Start-Up Park

Expect new prototypes and product pitches from start-ups and upcoming digital healthcare companies here. Visitors will get to see what the future of the medical industry has in store, such as on-demand platforms for home nursing and caregiving services, and portable AEDs.

Future 4 Health (FTR4H) Digital Health Lounge

This is a forward-thinking showcase that highlights companies in the field of digital health, including the latest capabilities and progressive technological innovations in mHealth, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Smart Data, IoT and more.

Cybathlon Showcase

The Cybathlon prides itself as a unique championship for people with disabilities to compete in six disciplines, using advanced assistive devices to solve everyday tasks. Two innovations will be featured: Brain-Computer Interface technology (using a specially developed computer game), and a powered stair-climbing wheelchair.

MEDICAL FAIR ASIA Medicine + Sports Conference 2018

This benchmark event for sports medicine in Southeast Asia makes a return to the fair with a focus on tailored sport medical therapies and innovative products for prevention, recovery and population health management. Registration fees apply.

Paradigm Shifts in Healthcare Seminar

At this free-to-attend seminar, experts from both the Singapore General Hospital and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital will discuss healthcare transformations and how to bring healthcare to the heartlands.

For those with an interest in the future of healthcare, don’t miss this must-attend event – admission is free.