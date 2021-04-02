Antigen rapid tests for pre-event testing

Antigen rapid tests (ARTs) are encouraged for pre-event testing as they offer shorter turnaround times and are more affordable, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

From April 24, more events will be allowed to scale up with pre-event testing. These include wedding receptions, marriage solemnisations, live performances, pilot business-to-business events, as well as pilot spectator sports events.

The time from swab registration to notification of results is around 30 minutes for an ART, compared with up to 48 hours for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

"Apart from being more affordable, ART's quicker turnaround time gives you assurance that your visit to... the event, business or activity can be covered by the validity period of the test," MOH said. The validity of the test result is 24 hours from the time the person is registered in-person at the testing site.

As long as the result is valid, the individual will be allowed to enter and stay at the event. This means the person must get tested before the start of the event, and not more than 24 hours before the end of the event.

Those who have completed the full vaccination regimen and have had time to develop sufficient protection, which is two weeks after the second dose, do not need to undergo pre-event testing.

Those who have recovered from a Covid-19 infection also do not have to go through pre-event testing. More details on pre-event testing will be released later.

