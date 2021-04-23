Antibody levels wane in some patients over time

Recovered Covid-19 patients have shown immune response to the coronavirus for "well above" 300 days. Still, studies done by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) found that the Covid-19 antibody levels in some of the patients do wane over time.

That makes it possible for someone who has recovered from the virus to be reinfected later, said the Health Ministry's director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak.

He explained yesterday that many of the recovered migrant workers in Singapore have reached the 300-day milestone after being infected with Covid-19. "It is now prudent for us to start monitoring very closely for the risk of reinfection taking place," said Prof Mak. This includes placing recovered migrant workers in the dormitories back into a rostered Covid-19 testing programme, 270 days after their past infection.

Similarly, such stepped-up monitoring should also apply to travellers who enter Singapore, Prof Mak added.

Concerns about reinfection of recovered Covid-19 patients increased this week after the Ministry of Health reported that 17 recovered workers at Westlite Woodlands dormitory tested positive for the coronavirus.

They were tested after a 35-year-old Bangladeshi staying there was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Monday. The workers have been sent to the NCID, where an expert panel will investigate further as to whether these are reinfections.

Prof Mak said: "NCID will need more time to establish if these are prolonged shedding from old infections or they are indeed reinfection cases."

The investigations would usually take about two to three days, but up to two weeks in some cases, he added.

Migrant workers in dormitories form the bulk of the 60,904 Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

About 8,000 workers from the construction, marine and process sectors have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, 34,000 workers in those sectors have received both doses.

Toh Ting Wei