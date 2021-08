An 80-year-old retiree and his 77-year-old wheelchair-user wife yesterday made their way to a regional screening centre across the road from where they live in Ang Mo Kio, to be tested for Covid-19.

Their neighbours had tested positive last week. And like the other residents of Block 556 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, they turned up to take the mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the former Da Qiao Primary School, for the second time in just over a week.