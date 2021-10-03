Alphabet soup in times of pandemic

ART: Antigen rapid testing, a D-I-Y kit with results that can be ready in less than 20 minutes.

PCR: Polymerase chain reaction tests, the gold standard for diagnosing Covid-19, with a turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours.

PET: Pre-event testing, undergone by a participant or patron wishing to enter a venue where selected events, businesses or activities are being held.

RRT: Rostered routine testing, which applies to workers in higher risk settings such as at the country's borders, the construction, marine and process sectors, as well as those living in high-density environments such as dorms.

ICU: Intensive care unit, where about 0.2 per cent of Covid-19 cases go when they are critically ill.

ARI: Acute respiratory infection, with symptoms such as fever, cough, or runny nose. Those who go to a doctor with these symptoms will be asked to take a test for Covid-19.

CB: Circuit Breaker from April 7 to June 1 last year, when only essential activities were allowed and people were encouraged to stay home as much as possible.

HA: Heightened Alert - Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) was in place from May 16 to June 13, with tighter measures like no dining in.

WFH: Work from home, which people should do where possible to curb workplace transmission of Covid-19.

HBL: Home-based learning, which students and pupils had to do when schools were closed and classes went online. MTF: Multi-ministry task force on Covid-19, set up early last year to coordinate measures across ministries and agencies

SHN: Stay-home notice requiring travellers to be isolated at dedicated facilities or a place of residence.

SMM: Safe management measures, such as keeping 1m apart from each other to curb the spread of Covid-19

CCF: Community care facilities, to house those who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are generally well, but for various reasons need to be isolated from the rest of the family.

CTF: Covid-19 treatment facilities, which have the medical capabilities and resources, including oxygen supplementation, to safely manage patients who may be at risk of developing severe illness.

HRP: Home Recovery Programme, for those who are Covid-19 positive but have mild or no symptoms. Over half of Covid-19 patients are now at home.

QO: Quarantine Order, which will come by SMS from the Ministry of Health to anyone who has had close contact with a Covid-19 patient and thus may be a carrier of the virus.

HRA: Health Risk Alert, an SMS from the authorities that you have had possible exposure to a Covid-19 positive person. Persons who receive an HRA should test themselves using ARTs and monitor their own health closely.

HRW: Health Risk Warning, an SMS to say you are a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case, or have been in close proximity with a confirmed case for an extended period of time.

Such persons will need to have a PCR test within 48 hours and isolate themselves.

PHPC: Public Health Preparedness Clinics are general practices that care for those with respiratory symptoms. They will provide subsidised treatment, investigation, and medications.

RSC: Regional screening centre, set up around Singapore to carry out Covid-19 swab tests for target groups in the general community.

SASH: Swab and Send Home clinics, where GPs can perform swab tests for Covid-19.

VTL: Vaccinated Travel Lane, which facilitates fully vaccinated persons to travel into Singapore under reduced border measures.