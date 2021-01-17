All travellers to S'pore to take PCR test on arrival from Jan 25

Singapore is tightening its border restrictions amid the worsening Covid-19 situation around the world, including the spread of new variants of the virus.

All travellers, including Singapore citizens and permanent residents, will have to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test when they arrive in Singapore.

This takes effect from Jan 24, 11.59pm, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday. The new requirement comes on top of the current stay-home notice (SHN) requirements, which include a PCR test at the end.

Unlike serology tests, which detect antibodies to the illness, PCR tests look for the presence of the virus and can tell if a patient is currently infected.

As a further precaution, all returning Singapore citizens and PRs from Britain and South Africa will be subject to an additional seven-day self-isolation at their place of residence, following their 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities. This will take effect from tomorrow, 11.59pm. They will be tested at the end of their SHN, and again after they have completed their seven-day self-isolation.

Meanwhile, newly arrived foreign workers from the construction, marine and process sectors will also need to take a PCR and serology test when they come to Singapore, from tomorrow, said the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF).

These extra safeguards come as worries grow over new variants of the virus which seem to be more infectious than the original one that started the pandemic.

These include a UK variant that has become dominant in much of Britain and has spread to more than 50 other countries. Officials in America warned that this variant could become the main source of infections there by March.

There is also a South Africa variant that has been found in at least 20 other countries. Global Covid-19 cases are nearing 94 million, with over two million deaths.

MOH said: "As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community.

"The Ministry of Health will also continue to review the data and evidence on any new viral strains and update the measures accordingly."

MOH added that short-term visitors will also need travel insurance to cover the costs of their medical treatment in Singapore, if they are suspected of having the virus.

Those applying to enter Singapore under the air travel pass and reciprocal green lane arrangements will need to have minimum coverage of $30,000 for their Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs in Singapore, from Jan 31, 11.59pm.

The MTF said the PCR test for newly arrived work permit and S Pass holders will enable early detection of Covid-19 cases, provide access to medical care quickly and reduce the risk of leaking imported cases into the community.

On the other hand, the on-arrival serology test will allow for the identification of workers who have recovered and have antibodies.

These recovered workers will be exempted from SHN, additional seven-day testing regime and rostered routine testing requirements. "This can help to minimise work disruption and associated costs from the SHN and tests. The cost of the new on-arrival tests will be borne by the employers," MTF said.