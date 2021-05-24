All 243 residents of Pasir Ris block told to take swab test

All 243 residents of a Housing Board block in Pasir Ris have been asked to undergo swab tests after four Covid-19 cases were detected in two different households there.

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Desmond Tan said in a Facebook post yesterday morning that this was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51.

He told The Straits Times that there are 79 units in the affected block, with a mix of households - from young couples to intergenerational families.

As at yesterday, 155 out of 188 residents had tested negative for the virus, with 33 test results pending, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update last night.

Initial investigations have revealed that the units with confirmed cases do not share the same stack, MOH added, unlike in the Hougang block. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission.

In his Facebook post, Mr Tan said there was no need for residents living in the surrounding blocks to get tested unless they had visited households in the affected block from May 2.

The swab tests for residents are being administered at the regional screening centre at the site of the former Coral Primary School from 9am to noon and 1pm to 4pm yesterday and today.

Mr Tan said those who had visited Block 559 between May 2 and May 18 should monitor their health and visit a doctor immediately if they are unwell. They can walk in to get a swab test at the centre.

More details about the testing are provided on a flier from MOH that was distributed door to door, said Mr Tan, who is Minister of State for Home Affairs and Sustainability and the Environment.

Residents also received a text message notifying them of their appointment for the swab.

The four Covid-19 cases reported earlier include an 88-year-old male Singaporean who is a cleaner at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

The other three cases are from the same household - a 47-year-old Singaporean housewife, a 46-year-old male Singaporean who works as a swimming coach, and a 12-year-old female pupil of White Sands Primary School.

One resident living in the affected block is Mr Reyza Hamizan Mahmod, a 32-year-old freelance music producer. He was informed by MOH about the cases at about 8pm on Saturday. His swab appointment is for this morning.

"Of course we are worried, but I think we have the protocols in place. I'm sure everyone will play their part in taking care of one another," he said. There are seven members in his household, from an 11-month-old boy to Mr Reyza's 70-year-old father.

The Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council has worked with the National Environment Agency to thoroughly clean and disinfect the common areas at Block 559 and the surrounding blocks, Mr Tan said.

Asked how it decides that testing is required for an entire HDB block, MOH said it does so when epidemiology investigations have assessed that there is a possibility of ongoing transmission.

"There is no one single trigger. Risk assessment is based on a number of factors, such as the total number of cases within the block, the potential risk of transmission by these individuals, and likely modes of transmission," the ministry added.