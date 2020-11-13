All 11 new Covid-19 cases here imported

There were 11 new coronavirus cases yesterday, and for the second day in a row, all were imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

All 11 cases had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, MOH added.

They comprise one Singaporean, three permanent residents, two work pass holders, two work permit holders, one dependant's pass holder and two short-term visit pass holders.

The Singaporean man, 44, who returned from the United Arab Emirates, and the 52-year-old female dependant's pass holder, who arrived from Pakistan, were contacts of a previous case.

The three permanent residents returned from India and Bahrain.

Of the four patients currently employed in Singapore, two are work pass holders who travelled from Nepal and two are work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia.

One of the work permit holders, who had the onset of symptoms on Tuesday, was a contact of a previous case.

The remaining two cases are short-term visit pass holders who travelled from Indonesia and Myanmar to visit their family members in Singapore.

All 11 cases, of which two were symptomatic, tested positive while serving their notice.

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories, said MOH.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,102.

The number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one case in the past week, which is currently unlinked, added MOH.

With 12 cases discharged yesterday, 57,987 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 48 patients remain in hospitals, while 24 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

