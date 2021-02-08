Airport worker is sole community case; 23 imported

There were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon yesterday, including one community case. The rest were imported cases.

The sole community case is a 43-year-old Singaporean man who works at Changi Airport Terminals 1 and 3, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update last night.

The man's job entails issuing electronic monitoring devices to individuals who will be serving their stay-home notice outside of dedicated facilities, and helping them to wear the devices, said the ministry.

While on duty, he wears a surgical mask, face shield and gloves, MOH added.

The man did not show any symptoms, and was detected when he was tested last Thursday as part of rostered routine testing.

His test came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day, and he was taken in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

His earlier tests from routine screening - the last on Jan 22 - came back negative for Covid-19 infection. MOH said the man's serology test was also negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing, MOH said.

The man's close contacts, including family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed under quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period, the ministry added.

MOH said it will also conduct serological tests for the man's close contacts to determine if he could have been infected by them.

Update on cases

New cases: 24 Imported: 23 (2 Singaporeans, 1 permanent resident, 6 dependant's pass holders, 5 work pass holders, 8 work permit holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 1 (1 Singaporean) In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 2 (2 unlinked cases) Active cases: 237 In hospitals: 36 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 201 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 59,418 Discharged yesterday: 28 TOTAL CASES: 59,699

The other 23 Covid-19 cases were imported. All of them had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their stay-home notice.

There were no new cases in workers' dormitories. The latest cases take Singapore's total to 59,699.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at two cases per week in the past two weeks.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 105 million people. More than 2.3 million people have died.