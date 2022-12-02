AI platform helps NUHS ease hospital bed crunch by predicting availability up to 2 weeks in advance

SINGAPORE - As part of efforts to ease the hospital bed crunch situation, the National University Hospital System (NUHS) has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) platform which can predict the availability of beds as much as two weeks in advance.

Endeavour AI, which has been in place since March, integrates live data from the healthcare cluster’s electronic medical patient records system.

By scanning a patient’s history and doctors notes, the AI can predict the estimated length of stay of each patient admitted to NUHS’ public hospitals.

A patient who is estimated to stay in the hospital for more than two weeks will be flagged to the medical team, who can then, for instance, plan to transfer the patient earlier to a community hospital for rehabilitation.

“With the predictions taken together, the system is able to predict hospital bed states as far as two weeks ahead of time to optimise bed capacity and patient placement,” NUHS said.

The Straits Times has reported that both public and private hospitals are experiencing a shortage of beds, with some patients remaining in the emergency department for days before being moved to wards.

The AI can also predict a patient’s risk of deteriorating by reading doctor’s notes on him, vital signs and other test results.

The algorithm – whose accuracy has been validated using the past six months of data from the electronic medical patient records system – runs up to 30 times per hour to calculate the estimated length of stay for all patient admissions.

NUHS said the next step is to develop the AI’s ability to recommend care plans for the patient.

Endeavour AI also features a live dashboard that processes and displays key medical information of all patients across NUHS hospitals and clinics.

The system alerts staff to increased wait times in emergency departments, enabling additional manpower to be quickly deployed if needed.

Together with the ability to predict when emergency departments will be crowded, waiting times can be shortened by between 30 minutes and several hours, depending on the deployment of staff.

This is useful during the departments’ morning and evening peak periods, NUHS said.