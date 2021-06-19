Agencies to step up enforcement checks; 61 fined over last weekend

Government agencies will step up enforcement checks at food and beverage (F&B) establishments and other hot spots from Monday when dining in resumes, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said yesterday.

This comes as part of the calibrated reopening under phase three (heightened alert) and after a number of individuals were caught breaking the rules.

MSE said that over the past weekend, 61 people were fined for breaching safe distancing measures in parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board (NParks).

Some were not wearing masks when not engaging in strenuous exercises, or had gathered in groups of more than two. Groups of up to five were allowed to gather again only on June 14.

First-time offenders are fined $300, while second-time wrongdoers face higher fines.

Offenders may also face prosecution in court for egregious cases and higher fines if convicted.

F&B establishments should have safe distancing measures in place before dine-in resumes on Monday. Nightlife establishments can conduct only F&B operations, while activities related to pubs, bars, nightclubs, discos and karaoke lounges remain prohibited. If establishments are caught breaking these rules, their licences could be revoked.

Eateries should not allow groups of more than two people, even if they are split across multiple tables. They should also prevent groups from intermingling.

Patrons must also keep their masks on at all times except when eating and drinking, and not gather in groups of more than two people.

All water play areas, water recreational facilities, campsites and barbecue pits in parks and gardens managed by NParks will remain closed until further notice.

Agencies will also step up enforcement at other hot spots like parks, beaches and common areas of HDB estates such as hard courts, basketball courts and pavilions.

Members of the public are advised to check the Safe Distance @ Parks portal (safedistparks. nparks.gov.sg) for the latest updates on visitorship levels before heading to parks.

The MSE said: "We are at a critical stage of our national fight against Covid-19 as we ramp up our vaccination programme. We seek everyone's cooperation to remain vigilant, socially responsible and unwavering.

"If we become complacent or negligent, we could well negate all the past efforts and sacrifices we have individually and collectively made."