Health Check Ep 45: Ageing well

19:44 mins

Synopsis: This is a fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays by The Straits Times.

Some people seem to age very quickly, and look older than their age, while others appear to age less rapidly. When we are young, we want to look and feel older than we are. When we are older, we want to look and feel young, though this means having to keep frailty and chronic diseases at bay.

Thankfully, scientists in the anti-ageing research field are busy studying how we can delay ageing so that people can stay healthy longer, and in the process, look better too.

ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with anti-ageing expert, Prof Brian Kennedy - the director of the NUHS Centre for Healthy Longevity - on what we can do to achieve a lower biological age and keep ageing at bay.

Prof Kennedy calls ageing the "climate change of healthcare" as ageing is the largest risk factor for chronic illnesses like cardiovascular diseases. He adds that healthcare should be about preventive care and not just sick care.

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

