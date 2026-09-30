Aesthetic doctor under restrictions can’t perform dermal filler procedures after client complaint

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Isaac Wong Kai Jie, founder and medical director of The Artisan Clinic in Paragon shopping mall, has been subjected to interim orders since Aug 26.

SINGAPORE – An aesthetic doctor has been slapped with interim restrictions after a client of his suffered side effects and complications from dermal fillers.

The restrictions, effective from Aug 26, include a prohibition on offering and/or administering dermal fillers to anybody.

Isaac Wong Kai Jie, founder and medical director of The Artisan Clinic, also cannot treat any patients for any side effects or complications arising from injections of dermal fillers, unless it is an emergency life-saving procedure and he happens to be the only available medical practitioner.

He has appealed to the High Court to revoke the restricting orders.

The court application filed by Wong, 43, was heard on Sept 23 in chambers, according to information on Singapore Courts’ website.

Separately, Wong and the clinic, located in Paragon shopping mall, are also involved in a defamation case they filed against a person, Chen Dong Mei, which was heard a day earlier , also in chambers.

The restrictions on Wong were announced by the Interim Orders Committee (IOC) and published on the Singapore Medical Council’s (SMC’s) website on Aug 27.

They arose from a complaint made to the SMC against him on Nov 4, 2024.

The Straits Times understands the complaint was related to his administration of dermal fillers, and his subsequent treatment and management of the side effects and complications which the client claimed to have suffered.

An independent complaints committee was then appointed to look into the complaint, and before it reached a decision, it referred the complaint to SMC for it to appoint an IOC.

After reviewing information provided by SMC and submissions from lawyers representing Wong and SMC, IOC decided to impose the conditions on Wong’s registration as “it was necessary for the protection of members of the public and in the public interest”.

Other conditions imposed on Wong include having him keep to the permissible dosage and clinical uses of products according to the Health Sciences Authority’s approval or manufacturer specifications.

Wong was also ordered to inform SMC of the places where he is practising or intends to practise medicine.

If any organisation or person intends to employ him for medical work, he must inform them that his medical registration had been subjected to these restrictions and conditions.

The restrictions will be in place for a total of 18 months, or until the conclusion of the proceedings against Wong, whichever is sooner.

Wong was represented by lawyers from law firm Lee & Lee, while SMC, listed as the respondent of the High Court appeal, was represented by counsel from Drew & Napier.

Lawsuit over one-star review

Wong is an active presence on social media, with more than 14,400 followers on Instagram and over 11,000 followers on TikTok.

Isaac Wong Kai Jie has been active on social media. He has uploaded a few videos of him sharing health tips which were filmed while he was driving. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM THE ARTISAN GROUP/INSTAGRAM

According to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records, Wong is the only shareholder of The Artisan Medical Group, which the Artisan Clinic is a part of. He is also listed as the group’s director.

Other brands under the group include Artisan Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, Artisan Health Clinic, The Artisan Wellness, and Artisan Day Surgery Centre.

In 2025, the group and its related businesses were the subject of three complaints filed with the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).

CASE president Melvin Yong told ST these complainants alleged that they were subjected to misleading or false claims, and were not satisfied with the outcome of the treatments they received.

As at Sept 7, the consumer watchdog did not receive any complaints against the group or its businesses in 2026.

But the group has been involved in at least three lawsuits in 2026.

Apart from the defamation case Wong and The Artisan Clinic filed against Chen Dong Mei, there is also another defamation case launched by the clinic against another person, Gu Huan.

A third case heard in March involved plastic surgeon Andrew Cheah Kim Wee and the Artisan Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, where Cheah works.

In the March case, Jane Low Xiang Ping gave the clinic a one-star review on its Google Reviews page, claiming that Cheah and his staff acted unprofessionally, neglected to follow proper procedures, failed to provide proper surgical advice, and operated in an unethical manner.

Cheah and the clinic sued Low for defamation and making “false statements”. Low went on to counterclaim against Cheah and the clinic for damages and an injunction.

Deputy registrar Evans Ng eventually dismissed the application from Cheah and the clinic to remove certain portions of Low’s counterclaim, effectively allowing her counterclaim to proceed further without adjustments.

This case is scheduled to be heard on Oct 30.

Police report filed over alleged ads

Separately, the Artisan Medical Group announced on its Instagram account on Sept 21 that it had made a police report after it was made aware of “unauthorised and misleading advertisements” circulating online which made reference to the group and its clinics.

It said these advertisements “were not created, placed, authorised or endorsed” by the group, and urged the public to exercise caution.

The police confirmed with ST that a report was lodged.

The police report was made after ST sought comments on Sept 17 from Wong and the medical group about screenshots of advertisements that ST had received from a source.

In one of these sponsored Instagram posts, a person claimed to have received dermal fillers administered by Wong, and shared “before-and-after” photos of her face.

Both the medical group’s and Wong’s Instagram accounts were tagged in the post.

The use of “before-and-after” photos is strictly prohibited in advertisements.

The medical practitioner who alerted ST to the Instagram posts said several members of the medical fraternity have lodged complaints against Wong and the group.