Aesthetic doctor injected woman with excessive dermal fillers, causing long-term side effects

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Founder and medical director of The Artisan Clinic Isaac Wong Kai Jie caused his patient to suffer multiple side effects and complications following his injections of dermal fillers at high dosage.

SINGAPORE – An aesthetic doctor injected a woman with more than three times the annual limit of dermal fillers in one session.

The patient later suffered various complications and side effects, including persistent pain on the left side of her face for more than 1½ years, high blood pressure and weight loss of 20kg.

She had to undergo a nerve surgery to manage the facial pain, and even lost her job as her medical issues took a toll on her.

After she filed a complaint with the Singapore Medical Council (SMC), the doctor, Isaac Wong Kai Jie, was given restriction orders by an interim orders committee (IOC) on Aug 26.

The various restrictions and conditions imposed by the IOC include a prohibition on offering and/or administering dermal fillers to anybody.

The four-member IOC, chaired by Institute of Mental Health’s psychiatrist and senior consultant Lee Cheng, said the conditions were imposed as “it was necessary for the protection of members of the public and in the public interest”.

Wong has appealed to the High Court to revoke the IOC’s orders. It is scheduled to be heard on Oct 28.

19 months of pain

Details of the patient’s complaint against Wong were revealed in decision grounds published on the SMC website on Oct 7.

Wong, 43, is the founder and medical director of The Artisan Clinic, located in Paragon shopping mall.

The patient, who is not named in the decision grounds, first consulted Wong on April 1, 2023, and was recommended dermal filler injections.

She reported that Wong injected a total dosage of 7ml into her face in one treatment session on that day, when the packaging label stated 2ml as the maximum annual dosage.

After the injection, she told Wong that she experienced pain on the left side of her face.

Wong noticed discolouration of her left cheek and diagnosed her with a vascular occlusion – blockage of her blood vessel.

She said Wong then injected hyaluronidase into her face multiple times in an attempt to reverse and/or reduce the effects of the occlusion. Hyaluronidase is an enzyme that can break down hyaluronic acid, which is commonly found in dermal fillers.

From April 2, 2023, to Oct 8, 2024, she had follow-up consultations with Wong to manage various side effects and complications, including persistent pain on the left side of her face, neuralgia (intense burning or stabbing nerve pain) and neuritis (nerve inflammation).

During the consultations throughout this period, Wong continued to inject – among other things – hyaluronidase, growth factors and/or steroids into her face, she said.

Wong did this even though one of his colleagues said on one occasion in June 2023 that he was uncertain if hyaluronidase injections would necessarily be helpful.

The colleague was at the clinic with another patient on that day, and was brought into the consultation between Wong and the complainant on how to manage her condition.

Eventually, Wong’s patient underwent nerve surgery in August 2024 after separately consulting an ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon, an anaesthesiologist and a general practitioner for her condition.

In November 2024, she filed a complaint with the SMC against Wong.

She reported that her facial pain lasted at least 19 months, resulting in her experiencing high blood pressure, as well as changes in her appetite which led to her losing over 20kg.

She also reported losing her job, and that her mental well-being took a hit .

An independent complaints committee was appointed to look into the complaint. Pending its decision, it referred the complaint to SMC in January 2026 for the council to appoint an IOC.

The decision grounds noted that five other similar complaints alleging overdosing of dermal fillers and adverse effects had been filed against Wong.

Wong’s defence

In his written submissions to the IOC before the restrictions were imposed, Wong said that there was no risk of harm to members of the public if he was allowed to continue practising medicine, and there would not be potential adverse consequences.

Specifically, he disputed that the maximum annual dosage for that brand of dermal fillers was 2ml, pointing out that the manufacturer said in November 2025 that the maximum recommended overall dose for a single treatment session was 12ml, based on its latest toxicological report.

SMC rebutted that the manufacturer did the re-labelling only in March 2026. It was especially concerned that Wong had knowingly exceeded the annual 2ml regulatory limit in Singapore at the time of the incident that led to the complaint against him.

Wong also highlighted that the patient signed a consent form on the treatment day which stated that he had explained the risks and benefits. He also said an occlusion is an inherent risk, even with an appropriate administration of the fillers.

On SMC’s point that Wong continued to inject hyaluronidase despite there being no hyaluronic acid in the specific brand of dermal fillers, Wong explained that his purpose was not to dissolve the fillers, but rather to treat the blood vessel blockage as recommended by the manufacturer.

Wong said he had administered over 19,600 filler injections from 2018 to 2026, and had only one case of occlusion.

This meant that Wong’s incidence rate of 0.0051% was at the lower end of the rate of between 0.0024% and 0.04% cited in the expert report by a veteran plastic surgeon, which Wong obtained for his case.

He also said he has a high patient satisfaction rate from those who have received the specific brand of fillers from him, as shown by the 59 five-star Google reviews received.

SMC also said that Wong was not proactive in referring the patient to a specialist and did not appear to know how to detect or appropriately address side effects from dermal filler injections.

Wong said he did refer the patient in April 2023 to a doctor, who used hyperbaric oxygen therapy to treat her occlusion.