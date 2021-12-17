A&E fees raised at public hospitals

Most public hospitals here raised fees for their emergency services earlier this year, as part of a periodic review to cope with rising costs. They now range from $116 to $132 for accident and emergency (A&E) attendances, up from $110 to $126 before charges were raised starting at the end of April.

The fee is for a consultation with a doctor, as well as nursing care and treatment. It includes basic investigations such as urine or blood sugar tests, basic procedures such as putting on a plastic cast, simple suturing and wound dressing, and standard medication.