About 170 test positive for TB in Bukit Merah; MOH extends screening

Some 30 per cent of 574 residents and workers at Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah - or about 170 people - who went through voluntary testing late last month have tested positive for tuberculosis.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that further tests would be run for those living and working at the site - a Housing Board block with several shops on the ground floor - who tested positive to determine if they have TB infection or active TB disease.

"Those with active TB disease will be treated, while those with latent TB infection will be given appointments for follow-up at the TB Control Unit and offered treatment if suitable," MOH said in its statement yesterday.

The ministry has also detected one more case that is "genetically linked by whole genome sequencing", with contact investigations under way.

MOH offered tests for current and former residents, stallholders, shop owners and their employees in that block last month as a preventive measure after seven people were diagnosed with TB at the block between February last year and March this year.

In its statement last month, MOH said that a genetic analysis in April revealed a similar genetic make-up in the first seven cases, suggesting that the cases were linked to at least one common source.

There were still 175 people in the block yet to be screened as at Thursday, and MOH has extended TB screening for them to today.

Screening is available from 9am to 5.30pm.

The screening is mandatory under the Infectious Diseases Act, and those who have been recalled for further tests will also be required to complete these tests.

The extended screening and further tests are free.

MOH said staff from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases have visited flats to urge residents who had not been screened earlier to undergo screening.

It is not necessary for people who had occasionally visited the block or its vicinity, as the risk of transmission to those who are transient contacts of a TB case is low, MOH added.

According to the ministry, the symptoms of TB include a persistent cough that lasts three weeks or longer, low-grade fever, night sweats, fatigue, weight loss and chest pain.

MOH said yesterday: "TB is typically spread through close and prolonged contact with an infectious individual, and not by contact with items or surfaces touched by a person with TB.

"Therefore, persons who are contacted and screened following the detection of a TB individual typically comprise family members, close workplace colleagues and acquaintances from common social activities with close and regular interaction."

The screening station is at the Queenstown Hock San Zone Residents' Committee Centre at Block 3 Jalan Bukit Merah.

Those who cannot attend the screening can get tested at the designated Sata CommHealth Potong Pasir Medical Centre before Aug 5.