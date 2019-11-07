A traditional remedy for modern-day stress

The stresses of modern life can place a toll on just about anyone. Tight deadlines, packed schedules and a lack of sleep from juggling family and career are all too common in Singapore.

A global wellness survey conducted by insurance company Cigna in March found that 92 per cent of Singaporeans reported feeling stressed from work — higher than the global average of 84 per cent.

It’s not unusual to see people manage their stress with supplements. Instead of grabbing a bottle of pills, however, you also have the option of taking something more traditional and natural.

The rise of Korean red ginseng



Ginseng has been used for centuries and has grown in popularity worldwide. PHOTO: CHEONG KWAN JANG



A herb that has been used for centuries and gained popularity worldwide is ginseng. Several studies claim that it provides many benefits, ranging from higher energy levels to supporting a healthy immunity system.

One of the most popular types of ginseng due to its many supposed health benefits is Korean red ginseng, which can be found in Korea, China and Russia. Most ginseng is cultivated in farms for consumption because wild ginseng is difficult to find and takes as long as 10 years to mature.

Ginseng for generations

Looking for reasonably-priced and quality Korean red ginseng? Here’s where Cheong Kwan Jang comes in.

Established in 1899, the Korean company is the oldest and most reputable Korean red ginseng manufacturer in the world with over 120 years of history. It cultivates its red ginseng to peak quality for six years and conducts over 293 safety tests to ensure freshness and quality of their products.



Korean actor Lee Min Ho trusts Cheong Kwan Jang's Korean Red Ginseng to help him tackle stress. PHOTO: CHEONG KWAN JANG



In recent times, younger people have begun consuming red ginseng as a pick-me-up in their daily lives — quashing the perception that ginseng is only meant for the elderly. To speak to its younger audience, Cheong Kwan Jang chose South Korean star Lee Min Ho as its brand ambassador this year, and he shared how red ginseng is the secret to helping him stay energised whenever he feels fatigued from work.

Your daily dose of superfood

Preparing the popular root for consumption can be a tedious process, but Cheong Kwan Jang’s ready-to-drink offerings make it easy for anyone, even celebrities, to tap its benefits on the go.

Feeling tired and stressed? Their Extract Everytime Balance consists of 21 per cent Korean red ginseng extract and is said to help relieve fatigue, support immunity and soothe stress. Their health drink Korean Red Ginseng with Aronia may suit those looking to “turn back the clock”. It contains Aronia berry, a superfood high in antioxidants with purported age-defying effects, and around four times as many anthocyanins, a type of antioxidant, as acai berry.

Meanwhile, Korean Red Ginseng with Pomegranate is supposed to promote blood circulation, increase metabolism, smoothen wrinkles, and help relieve menopause-related symptoms, among other health benefits.

All three products contain quality, six-year-grown Korean red ginseng sold in grab-and-go pouches that you can take with you anywhere. If you’ve been feeling the effects of stress and need something natural for a health boost, then Cheong Kwan Jang may just help you to stay on top of your game.

Cheong Kwan Jang products can be found islandwide at all Wing Joo Loong stores, Guardian pharmacies and Lazada.

*This article provides general information only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Please consult medical or healthcare professionals for advice on health-related matters.