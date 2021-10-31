A life worth living, not stunted by Covid-19

Some weeks ago, we ran out of ginger at home. In between work meetings, I did a supermarket run with my three-year-old daughter, home because her pre-school was closed for cleaning owing to a Covid-19 case.

As I parked the car, she complained that her face mask was damp and asked for a new one. I sighed inwardly, passed her a fresh mask and went round to her child seat to help her - only to find that she didn't need any assistance.